Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kiara Advani Says 'Govinda Naam Mera' Is A Trippy Film

'Govinda Naam Mera' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar of Dharma Productions.

Kiara Advani Says 'Govinda Naam Mera' Is A Trippy Film
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 11:53 am

Describing her forthcoming feature 'Govinda Naam Mera' as a "unique film", actor Kiara Advani says she is thrilled to part of the project.

Related stories

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani End Their Relationship, Report

Kiara Advani Schools Paparazzi For Not Wearing Masks

Kiara Advani To Romance Vijay Deverakonda

Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, 'Govinda Naam Mera' is expected to be released on June 10.

"'Govinda Naam Mera is a unique film. It is quite trippy, in fact I still have to figure out the name of the genre because it is absolutely different. I was thrilled to be a part of that world. We have tried something new with the film. I hope people find it as interesting as we did," the 29-year-old actor said.

Advani is currently awaiting the release of her next film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.' She will also be seen in the multi-starrer comedy drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and an untitled project with filmmaker Shankar, headlined by 'RRR' star Ram Charan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Directed by Raj Mehta, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. It will be Advani's second Dharma project of the year.

With all her upcoming releases rooted in different genres, the 'Shershaah' actor said it is an exciting space for her to be in as an actor.

"'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a family entertainer about relationships. It is a story of relationships. It is everybody's story and that's what makes it truly special." 

"I am still shooting for the film with Shankar sir, he is such a legendary director. It is my honour working with him and Ram Charan, who is a fantastic actor. It is my first pan India film and I am truly excited about it," she added.

Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is set to be released on May 20. The horror-comedy is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kiara Advani Actor/Actress Film Industry Indian Film Industry Film Actor Film Actress Movies Vicky Kaushal Bhumi Pednekar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy