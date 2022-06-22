Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Kerala Film Producer Arrested For 'Fraud'

'Sayanna Varthakal', starring Gokul Suresh and Dhyan Sreenivasan, is directed by debutant Arun Chandu. It is slated for release later this week.

Malayalam Film Producer MD Mahfoose Was Arrested For Fraud

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 7:35 pm

Ahead of the release of his Malayalam film 'Sayanna Varthakal', producer M.D. Mahfoose was arrested on Wednesday by the Crime Branch police from Kasargod district in Kerala.



The South Indian Bank had registered a complaint against Mahfoose stating that he "cheated" the bank by taking loans using forged documents.

His arrest has come as a shock to all those who worked on the film. The film stars the sons of hugely popular artiste Suresh Gopi and Sreenivasan.

'Sayanna Varthakal', starring Gokul Suresh and Dhyan Sreenivasan, is directed by debutant Arun Chandu who has also co-scripted with Sachin Chandran. The movie is slated for release later this week.

[With Inputs From IANS]

