Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. The actor had recently revealed that Vidya Balan will be seen once again in the movie. After this announcement, he teased the fans by sharing jigsaw puzzles where he asked the audience to identify the leading lady.
Kartik Aaryan had been posting jigsaw puzzles that showed the face of the leading lady in bits and pieces. He shared those posts and asked fans to recognize the actress. Fans took to the comments and tried to guess the actor from her eyes and smile.
Take a look at the mystery post here.
Aaryan finally put an end to all the speculation and has revealed which actress will be joining ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ He shared her picture in the post. And the leading lady is none other than Triptii Dimri. He shared her picture and wrote, “Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #BhushanKumar #Diwali2024” The post had a picture of Dimri and it read, “The thrills and chills intensify with the addition of Tripti Dimri on board.”
Take a look at the announcement here.
The announcement of Triptii Dimri joining ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has left fans overjoyed. The post has fetched over 42K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “This is gonna be interesting to see this duo on the big screen.” A second fan said, “Diwali toh iss baar Rooh baba saath hi celebrate hogi.” A third fan commented, “We guess right!! Omg, I'm freaking excited about this.”
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is produced by T-Series.