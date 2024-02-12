‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’: Kartik Aaryan Announces Return Of OG Vidya Balan To Horror Comedy Franchise

Kartik Aaryan can’t contain his excitement. Well, he’s not at fault. Even we can’t contain our excitement. After all, the OG Manjulika from the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise, Vidya Balan, is going to make a comeback to the franchise in the upcoming 3rd installment. So this time, it’s not going to be just Kartik Aaryan, but even Vidya Balan will be back to the horror comedy franchise.
Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce the film and the return of Vidya Balan. He wrote, “And its happening 🔥Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @vidya_balan ❤️🔥This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻👻 @BazmeeAnees @TSeries #BhushanKumar (sic).” Check out his post right here:
Advertisement
For the unversed, Vidya Balan sent a chill down audience’s spine with her act as Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The film, which released in 2007, is etched in the hearts and minds of people as one of her best performances. The film also starred Shiny Ahuja as her husband and Akshay Kumar was a close friend of Shiny Ahuja who was also a psychiatrist, who eventually cures Vidya Balan. The film was directed by Priyadarshan.
Advertisement
The second part of the franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ didn’t have the same cast. Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani formed the main trio of the sequel. The story was also completely different, but the essence of the plot was pretty much the same. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee.
Advertisement
With Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan coming together, will there be a crossover between the timelines of the two stories? Will both be playing the characters that they’ve played in their respective films? Well, it’s a mystery that we shall get to know when the film releases this Diwali. It’s set to hit theatres in the long weekend of Diwali and therefore making the festivities even merrier.