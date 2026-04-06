Karishma Tanna Pregnancy Announcement: Actress Shares First Child News With Varun Bangera

Summary of this article
Karishma Tanna has announced her pregnancy with husband Varun Bangera.
The couple shared the news through a heartfelt photoshoot on social media.
They are expecting their first child together in August 2026.
Karishma Tanna's pregnancy announcement has brought joy to fans, with the actor revealing that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The news was shared through a series of photographs posted on social media, offering a glimpse into a new chapter in their lives.
The announcement was made through a curated pregnancy photoshoot, where the couple was seen wearing matching caps labelled ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’. In one of the images, a pair of tiny woollen socks was featured, symbolising the arrival of their baby. Another photograph captured Karishma Tanna gently cradling her baby bump.
In the caption accompanying the post, it was written that a “little miracle” was on the way and described as their “greatest gift”, with the expected arrival indicated for August 2026.
A personal milestone for the couple
Karishma and Varun Bangera were married in February 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Since then, the couple has largely kept their personal life private, occasionally sharing glimpses with their followers.
This announcement marks a significant milestone for both, as they prepare to step into parenthood.
Karishma Tanna’s recent work and career
On the professional front, Karishma Tanna was last seen in Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta. The series, based on journalist Jigna Vora’s book, followed the story of a crime reporter navigating a complex case. The show went on to receive major recognition, winning Best Asian TV Series and Best Actress at the Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards.
Over the years, the actor has built a diverse career across television and film, featuring in projects such as Sanju, Grand Masti and Naagin 3. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, further expanding her presence in reality television.
As she steps into this new phase, fans continue to share messages of congratulations and support. The couple is set to welcome their first child in August 2026.