Karishma Tanna Pregnancy Announcement: Actress Shares First Child News With Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna’s recent work and career

On the professional front, Karishma Tanna was last seen in Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta. The series, based on journalist Jigna Vora’s book, followed the story of a crime reporter navigating a complex case. The show went on to receive major recognition, winning Best Asian TV Series and Best Actress at the Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards.