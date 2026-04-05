A Cultural Betrayal: A Nation That Lets Its Music Die 

The ancestral home of SD Burman and RD Burman is in a state of decay and the State is a silent spectator

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Abhijit Dasgupta
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A Cultural Betrayal
Within these walls, folk met modernity, ragas were reinfused, and genius took form. Fusion entered before it became fashionable. Photo: Abhijit Dasgupta
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • This is not just heritage lost; it is memory deliberately abandoned.

  • Around the world, nations preserve the homes of their musical legends: Mozart’s house in Salzburg, Beethoven’s residence in Bonn, Elvis Presley’s Graceland, the Beatles’ homes in Liverpool.

  • There is only one logical future,  it must become a museum.

At the edge of memory stands a house that once breathed music into the soul of a nation. Today, it stands wounded, walls cracked, corridors silent, legacy suffocating under indifference. This is not merely a building - a shrine. A birthplace of melodies that still echo across continents. And yet, it is being abandoned to decay.

This is the home that Sachin Dev Burman built and both father and son - Rahul Dev Burman stayed -  two generations, one address, a lineage that shaped not only Indian cinema but global musical imagination. Within these walls, folk met modernity, ragas were reinfused, and genius took form. Fusion entered before it became fashionable. Most Indian Music Maestros have walked the corridors.  Today, that very space is crumbling into dust.

What does it say about a society that allow such a monument to rot? The structure is unsafe, neglected, and trapped in a tragic limbo. Its present owner refuses to repair, refuses to maintain, and refuses even to sell. It is too important to ignore, yet deliberately left to decay. There is only one logical future,  it must become a museum. Not optional. Not eventual. Inevitable.

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And yet, it decays…brick by brick, memory by memory. This is not neglect. This is cultural erasure.

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For me, this loss is not abstract. My connection is not only familial but deeply personal. I grew up together, RD and I played together, laughed together, roller-skated through spaces that are now collapsing into ruin. These are not distant legends; they were part of daily life. That is why the pain cuts deeper. This is not just heritage lost; it is memory deliberately abandoned.

But imagine what this house could be. Not a static museum of glass cases and fading medals, but a living, breathing experience. An immersive, interactive space where technology brings memory alive. Virtual reality recreating the birth of songs, the conversations, the creative sparks. Visitors stepping into the making of Suno Mere Bandhu Re, feeling the atmosphere of Roop Tera Mastana, witnessing the energy behind Piya Tu Ab To Aaja  or the melody of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. An audio-visual journey, not a silent archive.

The model already exists. São Paulo’s football museum transformed sport into an emotional, immersive narrative using sound, projection, and virtual experience. Why can we not do the same with music…arguably our most powerful cultural export? Why must we reduce genius to mementoes in glass boxes when we can make it live again?

Because we are choosing not to. Around the world, nations preserve the homes of their musical legends with pride. Mozart’s house in Salzburg, Beethoven’s residence in Bonn, Elvis Presley’s Graceland, the Beatles’ homes in Liverpool - these are not decaying relics. They are living institutions, curated, celebrated, and integrated into cultural tourism.

Let us consider the father – S D Burman. He passed away 50 years ago, yet his songs like Wahan Kaun Hai Tera – Guide (sung by Burman himself); Jaane Woh Kaise Log  – Pyaasa ; Sun Mere Bandhu Re – Sujata still are at the top of streaming music charts.

In pure song count, R. D. Burman dwarfs global legends. This is the striking reality: R D Burman, composer (1600-2000 songs); Beatles, composer, performers (213 songs) and Elvis Presley, performer (700-800 songs).

Photo: Abhijit Dasgupta
Photo: Every year, admirers gather outside this house on RD’s birthday.
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Memories of musical legends

I have seen Ustad Allauddin Khan in this now crumbling house… not once but many times. Imagine classical maestros performing for such ever green compositions in films - Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (Flute) in Aandhi (“Raina Beeti Jaye”)  or Kinara (“Naam Gum Jayega”); Pandit Brij Bhushan Kabra (guitar) in Yaadon Ki Baaraat  or Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.  Manna Dey’s  Ek Chatur Naar in  Padosan is a landmark.

R. D. Burman didn’t just support films, he often sold them before release. In several cases, audiences went to theatres already hooked on the music.

Why is India failing so completely in this regard?

Consider the magnitude of what we are ignoring. Sachin Dev Burman carried Bengal’s folk soul into mainstream cinema. His music was not composed; it was felt. Then came Rahul Dev Burman - a revolution. He broke structure, fused genres, and anticipated the future. His work continues to be remixed, reinterpreted, and globally celebrated.

Where are the authorities? Where is the urgency? The most disturbing truth is the silence - an almost willful apathy from both the Central and state governments. This is not ignorance. This is absence of will. No structural audit. No stabilization. No acquisition. No roadmap.

Silence here is not neutrality. It is complicity.

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Are we to believe that preserving the legacy of two global icons is not urgent? That a collapsing monument to Indian music does not merit intervention? Are votes the only currency that matters?

But the question must also turn inward. Every year, admirers gather outside this house on RD’s birthday. They sing, celebrate, remember. It is moving, but is it enough? Why does love not translate into action? Why does remembrance not become responsibility?

And what of those who profit from this legacy? Those who build concerts, careers, and commerce on Burman’s music, where are they now? Why no collective voice? Why no organised effort to preserve the very source of their inspiration? Will they watch silently as it disappears?

There is a dangerous myth that heritage, once listed, is protected. Reality says otherwise. Across India, neglect - not demolition - is the true destroyer. Laws exist. West Bengal’s framework allows acquisition, restoration, adaptive reuse. Courts have affirmed the State’s duty as custodian.

The question is not whether action is possible. It is why it is absent. Institutions like INTACH must step in, not with observation, but intervention. A site visit. A condition report. A public stance that compels urgency.

Because heritage does not collapse overnight. It erodes quietly, until restoration becomes impossible and memory replaces matter. We stand at that threshold.

What message do we send? That music is disposable? That legacy is negotiable? This is not about one building. It is about who we are.

The excuse of ownership rights collapses before cultural loss. Around the world, governments intervene, through acquisition, partnership, enforcement. Why not here?

Why no protected status? Why no transformation into a living, immersive museum? Why no public-private initiative? Why this silence?

I, at 80, cannot help but feel shame, not just as a citizen, but as a witness. We grew up with this music. It shaped how we feel, love, grieve. And now we watch it crumble.

But helplessness is a choice. So is apathy. This house can still be saved, if indifference gives way to accountability. It can become a pioneering cultural landmark - an interactive, technology-driven museum unlike anything India has seen.

But above all, it can preserve dignity.

The dignity of two legends. The dignity of music. The dignity of a nation. The time to act is NOW.

Because if we fail this time, we are not just losing a building. We are losing a part of ourselves.

And that is a loss no nation can afford.

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