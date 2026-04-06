Sacramento Kings Vs LA Clippers, NBA 2026: Clippers Steamroll Kings In Offensive Masterclass
The LA Clippers delivered a masterclass in efficiency, dismantling the Sacramento Kings 138–109 at the Golden 1 Center on April 5, 2026. The Clippers’ offense was unstoppable, spearheaded by a lethal shooting performance from downtown that left Sacramento’s defense scrambling. Despite the Kings’ effort to control the glass as one of the league’s top offensive rebounding units, they couldn’t match the Clippers' firepower. Darius Garland and Precious Achiuwa led the charge for Los Angeles, exploiting defensive gaps to secure a blowout road victory and solidify their standing in the Western Conference. See best photos below.
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