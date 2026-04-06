Sacramento Kings Vs LA Clippers, NBA 2026: Clippers Steamroll Kings In Offensive Masterclass

The LA Clippers delivered a masterclass in efficiency, dismantling the Sacramento Kings 138–109 at the Golden 1 Center on April 5, 2026. The Clippers’ offense was unstoppable, spearheaded by a lethal shooting performance from downtown that left Sacramento’s defense scrambling. Despite the Kings’ effort to control the glass as one of the league’s top offensive rebounding units, they couldn’t match the Clippers' firepower. Darius Garland and Precious Achiuwa led the charge for Los Angeles, exploiting defensive gaps to secure a blowout road victory and solidify their standing in the Western Conference. See best photos below.

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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery-
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) is guarded by Los Angeles Clippers guard Tyty Washington Jr. (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery-John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, top, and guard Bennedict Mathurin, bottom, battle for a loose ball with Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery-Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) reacts after losing an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery-Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders (4) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, drives past Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) and forward Doug McDermott (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery- John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) prepares to pass the ball past Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery-Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) is guarded by Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery-DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan passes the ball to Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) past Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery-Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) drives past Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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Sacramento Kings Vs LA clippers NBA photo gallery-Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) drives past Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
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