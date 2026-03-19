Border 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sunny Deol-Starrer Blockbuster War Drama

Summary of this article
Border 2 is set to stream on OTT almost two months after its theatrical release.
Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh's starrer will premiere on a leading OTT platform.
The war drama has been directed by Anurag Singh.
Border 2 on OTT: Border 2, headlined by Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, hit the theatres on January 23, 2026. The war drama is set for digital debut almost two months after its theatrical release. The blockbuster film, directed by Anurag Singh, received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. Here are Border 2 OTT release details.
When and where to watch Border 2 online
Border 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 20. The OTT giant announced the OTT release of Border 2 with an interesting video. The video featured an envelope with “Netflix” written on it, with the song Ghar Kab Aaoge playing in the background. “Chitthi ab Netflix aa gayi hai (The letter has now arrived on Netflix) 💌 Watch Border 2, out March 20, on Netflix! (sic),” wrote the streamer.
About Border 2
A spiritual sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, Border 2 is about Operation Chengiz Khan, which started the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Border was about the Battle of Longewala.
Border 2 box office
Border 2 reportedly ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 485–487 crore, with a domestic net collection of over Rs 362 crore. It is one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year till now.
The Border franchise will be extended with the third instalment. Producer Bhushan Kumar had earlier confirmed it, which will be co-produced by T-Series and JP Films, the banners that have also collaborated for Border 2.
"It is such a big franchise. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward," Bhushan told Hindustan Times.