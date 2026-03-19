Border 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sunny Deol-Starrer Blockbuster War Drama

When and where to watch Border 2 online

Border 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 20. The OTT giant announced the OTT release of Border 2 with an interesting video. The video featured an envelope with “Netflix” written on it, with the song Ghar Kab Aaoge playing in the background. “Chitthi ab Netflix aa gayi hai (The letter has now arrived on Netflix) 💌 Watch Border 2, out March 20, on Netflix! (sic),” wrote the streamer.