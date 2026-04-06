US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Vows to turn Iran into a 'Living Hell' if Strait of Hormuz not Opened

The police station targeted during the airstrikes on the fourth day of the US-Israel war against Iran. A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: A U.S. service member who has been missing since Iran shot down a fighter jet has been rescued, President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post early Sunday. After the F-15E Strike Eaglejet crashed on Friday, the United States launched an intense search and rescue effort. Iran also offered a reward to anyone who turned in the "enemy pilot." Earlier, a second crew member was saved. The aviator is hurt but "will be just fine," according to Trump, who also stated that he sought safety "in the treacherous mountains of Iran." Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday and discussed the West Asia conflict amid US President Donald Trump's fresh ultimatum to Iran demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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6 Apr 2026, 10:59:37 am IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah Fires Rocket Barrage at Northern Israel Hezbollah said it launched a barrage of rockets towards northern Israel, targeting several towns, as tensions escalate along the border. Lebanon has been increasingly drawn into the conflict, with the Iran-backed group resuming cross-border attacks in recent weeks.

6 Apr 2026, 09:38:32 am IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel Alerts Citizens on Missile Strike Israel’s military warns the public of another missile barrage coming from Iran, the third-such alert of the day.

6 Apr 2026, 08:48:02 am IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Airstrike in the Irani city of Qom Kills at least 5, State-Run Media reports The state-run IRAN daily newspaper said in an online message that an airstrike in a residential area of Qom killed at least five people. Qom is a holy Shiite seminary city just south of Tehran. It wasn’t unclear what the target of the strike was. Iran has not provided overall casualty figures from the war in days. It also hasn’t discussed its materiel losses. AP