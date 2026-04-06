US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Vows to turn Iran into a 'Living Hell' if Strait of Hormuz not Opened

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah Fires Rocket Barrage at Northern Israel
Hezbollah said it launched a barrage of rockets towards northern Israel, targeting several towns, as tensions escalate along the border.
Lebanon has been increasingly drawn into the conflict, with the Iran-backed group resuming cross-border attacks in recent weeks.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel Alerts Citizens on Missile Strike
Israel’s military warns the public of another missile barrage coming from Iran, the third-such alert of the day.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Airstrike in the Irani city of Qom Kills at least 5, State-Run Media reports
The state-run IRAN daily newspaper said in an online message that an airstrike in a residential area of Qom killed at least five people. Qom is a holy Shiite seminary city just south of Tehran.
It wasn’t unclear what the target of the strike was.
Iran has not provided overall casualty figures from the war in days. It also hasn’t discussed its materiel losses.
AP
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Airstrike on Iranian city of Eslamshar kills at least 13
An airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people, Iranian media reported.
The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar.
It wasn’t clear why the building had been struck.
Neither Israel nor the United States claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after Trump issued a profanity-laced threat to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.