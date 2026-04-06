West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Hello!
Greetings! We’re back with another live blog as West Ham United take on Leeds United in the FA Cup quarter-final. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Streaming Info
The match will kick off at 9:00pm IST. The West Ham vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2025-26 quarter-final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be televised live on the Sony TEN 1, 3 and 4 TV channels in the country.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head
Leeds United hold the historical edge in this fixture, with 50 wins from 112 meetings, compared to 32 victories for West Ham United, while 30 matches have ended in draws over more than a century of contests.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: WHU Starting XI
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: LEE Starting XI
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Game On!
We are underway then! West Ham have kicked off and they're pushing forward from the start. The London Stadium is absolutely rocking - proper electric in here.
Leeds are ready though, they're not going to roll over. Both teams know what's at stake - one win away from the semi-final. West Ham trying to get some rhythm early, looking to dictate the pace. First few minutes are always crucial in a cup tie like this.
Let's see who settles quickest.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 3' WHU 0-0 LEE
Blimey, Areola's just pulled off a worldie! Okafor's through and looking sharp, but the West Ham keeper comes out of nowhere and smothers it. Absolutely brilliant.
Leeds are buzzing early, aren't they? They've come out swinging and West Ham are having to deal with it. Could've been a nightmare that, could've been 1-0 down before we've barely settled in.
Good stuff from Areola though, proper save that.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 9' WHU 0-0 LEE
Okafor goes on a proper run down the left, beating his man and getting to the byline. He whips a cross in looking for his teammates in the box, but it's just sailed over everyone's heads. So close to picking someone out.
Leeds are really pressing here, they've got West Ham on the back foot early on.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 26' GOALLLL | WHU 0-1 LEE
We have the first goal! Tanaka's done it for Leeds! It's a brilliant move - Tanaka starts it on the halfway line, finds Justin down the left, Justin picks out Okafor, and Okafor threads it back for Tanaka in the box.
The Japanese midfielder shifts onto his left foot and strikes it, it deflects off Disasi and bounces in off the bar. One-nil Leeds and the Whites deserve it so far.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 30' WHU 0-1 LEE
We're into the thirties now and West Ham are still searching for an answer. They've had some decent moments on the break, looked a bit dangerous when they've caught Leeds on the counter, but when they've got the ball and they're trying to build something, it's just not happening for them. They're lacking that spark, that bit of incisiveness to really hurt Leeds.
The Whites are controlling this, keeping it tidy, and West Ham are struggling to find their rhythm. They need to wake up here or this could get worse.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 40' WHU 0-1 LEE
And there's the first card of the match! Nmecha's gone in a bit late on Disasi and the ref's had to step in. Yellow for the Leeds forward, a warning that he needs to be careful or he'll be walking.
Just before half-time too, so Leeds need to keep their heads here.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 44' WHU 0-1 LEE
Castellanos has a go! West Ham's striker gets a touch in the box, shapes up and lets fly, but it's way over the bar. Not even close that one.
Still nothing from the Hammers going forward though.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 45' WHU 0-1 LEE
That's it, four minutes of added time coming up. Leeds are absolutely worth this lead, no question about it. They've been the better team, they've controlled this first half, and West Ham just haven't got going.
This is all Leeds at the moment.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Half Time | WHU 0-1 LEE
That's the half! A few boos around the London Stadium as West Ham know they've got it all to do. Leeds deserve their lead, they've been the better team, but Castellanos had a big chance earlier when Perri pulled off a brilliant save. West Ham need to come out firing second half or they're out of this cup.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 52' WHU 0-1 LEE
Leeds make a change early in the second half. Rodon's limping off after taking a knock - looks like Soucek caught him at a corner. Bornauw comes on to replace him.
Leeds shuffling their pack already, trying to get their defensive shape right.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 60' WHU 0-1 LEE
Bowen's down the right and he cuts it back for Castellanos. The striker's got to react quickly, first time volley, but he's skied it. Way over the near post that one.
Tight angle, awkward chance, but West Ham needed that to at least test Perri.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 65' WHU 0-1 LEE
Leeds have been camped in their own half for ages now, just trying to keep West Ham at bay. Perri launches a long throw upfield to try and break the pressure, but it's gone in a flash. West Ham are straight back at them within seconds.
The Hammers are piling on the pressure now.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 75' GOALLLLL | WHU 0-2 LEE
Calvert-Lewin's stepped up and he's buried it! Right into the corner, Areola's gone the other way and it's in the back of the net.
Two-nil to Leeds. That's the dagger right there. West Ham are in real trouble now. Leeds are just one step away from that semi-final, something they haven't seen in 39 years. This is huge for them. The London Stadium's gone quiet. West Ham have got to find something from somewhere now or they're going out.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 82' WHU 0-2 LEE
Gnonto's got space on the break and he's charging forward, looking dangerous. He winds up and lets fly but it hits Disasi and deflects away. That second goal's given Leeds a real lift though, they're buzzing now.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 90+ 3' GOALLLL | WHU 1-2 LEE
West Ham have got a lifeline! Adama's cross is overhit but Bowen controls it beautifully and he's got time on the edge of the area. He strikes it with his left foot and it beats Perri, cracks the inside of the post and falls loose. Fernandes is right there and he sweeps it in. One-nil and suddenly West Ham are right back in this.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 90+ 7' GOALLLL | WHU 2-2 LEE
Woah! It's level!
Adama's whipped a cross in and Disasi's got his boot up there, brilliant piece of movement, and he's turned it home. Two-two.
West Ham were absolutely dead and buried five minutes ago and now they're level! The place has absolutely erupted! Leeds are gutted, they were so close to that semi-final and now they're going to extra-time.
What a turnaround this is.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 90+ 9' WHU 2-2 LEE
That was a worldie from Disasi, brilliant technique getting his leg up that high and still keeping it controlled. But the Leeds fans are fuming, absolutely fuming. They think there should've been a foul there.
Mind you, the added time thing - eleven minutes is a lot, but both those West Ham goals came in the first six minutes of it anyway. So Leeds can't really complain about time-wasting. Just a case of West Ham refusing to lie down when they should've been out of this.
Extra-time it is then.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Extra Time
Full time and it's all square! Two-two.
Blimey, what a turnaround that was. West Ham looked completely dead and buried at two-nil down, but they've found something from nowhere. Fernandes and Disasi have dragged them back into this and now it's heading to extra-time.
And get this - every single match West Ham have played in this year's FA Cup has gone to extra-time. Every one, they just don't do things the easy way, do they? But fair play to them, they showed real character to get themselves back level when it looked all over.
Leeds must be absolutely gutted. They were so close to that semi-final and now they've got thirty more minutes to get through.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 99' WHU 2-2 LEE
Gruev's got the ball and he's driving forward with real intent, looking dangerous. He decides to go for goal from a tight angle but he's blazed it wide. Should've picked out Calvert-Lewin with a cross there, that was the smarter play.
Leeds still searching for that winning goal in extra-time.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Half Time | WHU 2-2 LEE
And that's half-time in extra-time! The whistle's gone and it's still all square at two-two. Justin's trying to find something late on with a free-kick but it's a poor one, goes straight out for a goal kick. Nothing doing there.
Still level heading into the final fifteen minutes then. One team's going to have to find something special to get through this.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 109' WHU 2-2 LEE
We're into the second half of extra-time now and it's a bit quieter than the first fifteen. The intensity's dropped a notch, both teams are feeling it a bit. West Ham are trying to push forward and create something, but Leeds are keeping it tight at the back. They're not giving anything away easily.
Someone's going to have to dig deep here in these final minutes and find something special to win this.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Full Time In Extra-time
Full time in extra-time and it's still two-two! Of course it's going to penalties. That's how this match has gone, isn't it? Nothing's been straightforward about this one.
Both teams have given everything and neither's been able to find that winning goal. So now it comes down to who's got the nerves and the bottle to step up and put the ball on the spot.
Penalties at the London Stadium. This is massive.
West Ham Vs Leeds United LIVE Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Penalties
Calvert-Lewin steps up and he's got it! Lovely finish, clipped it over Herrick as he dives. Right into the corner.
West Ham are ahead in the shootout.
Full Time | West Ham 2-2 Leeds United - Leeds Win 4-2 On Pens
And that's it! Leeds have done it! They've won the shootout four-two and they're through to the semi-final.
What a match that was. Absolutely brilliant. Lucas Perri's been the hero - he started this whole thing with that worldie of a save to deny Castellanos way back and he's finished it by keeping out penalties from Bowen and Pablo. He's absolutely buzzing, punching the air in front of the Leeds fans.
West Ham threw everything at this, came back from two-nil down in normal time, forced extra-time, but in the end Leeds held their nerve when it mattered. The Whites are through! That semi-final is theirs after thirty-nine years. What a night at the London Stadium.
That's A Wrap
And that's it from us! What an absolute corker of a match that was. Leeds are heading to Wembley to face Chelsea in the semi-final. We'll be back with another live blog soon, but for now, bye bye.