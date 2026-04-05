Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

He dismissed speculation about seeking higher office or anticipating a hung Assembly; calls seat changes a strategic move.

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Outlook News Desk
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Thol Thirumavalavan withdraws from Kattumannarkoil race, says decision aimed at maintaining DMK-led alliance cohesion.

  • Warns of rising right-wing influence, terms 2026 polls in Tamil Nadu a crucial political battle.

Thol Thirumavalavan, founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), has announced that he will not contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, days after indicating he would enter the fray from Kattumannarkoil.

“I wanted to enter the Assembly, but I have now changed my mind to ensure the unity of the DMK alliance,” he said at a press briefing on Saturday.

Earlier, Thirumavalavan had expressed an “inner calling” to contest from Kattumannarkoil. However, the Chidambaram MP said he would not file his nomination, dismissing speculation that his move was linked to expectations of a “hung Assembly” or ambitions for a larger role in government.

The party has instead fielded Jothimani, son of late Dalit leader L. Illayaperumal, from the constituency.

DMK alliance - X
TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

BY Outlook News Desk

Addressing rumours, Thirumavalavan said claims that he was stepping down as MP to pursue a ministerial post were unfounded. He also rejected allegations that denying tickets to sitting MLAs reflected a “pro-DMK” stance, describing the replacement of three of four legislators as a strategic decision.

Calling the 2026 election a crucial contest, he warned of the “rising” influence of right-wing forces and alleged that the Sangh Parivar had been working for over a year to weaken the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

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“I have undertaken great efforts in protecting the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance,” he said, adding that he had not yielded to “any words of greed” or provocation.

The VCK is contesting eight seats as part of the DMK-led front. Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 23.

(with PTI inputs)

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