Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. AP/Alex Brandon, Pool

The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. Tehran has not indicated any change in its position. Israel said it would “continue to crush” Iran and confirmed it struck a petrochemical complex on Saturday. Iranian media reported at least five people were killed. In the United States, authorities have revoked visas or green cards of at least four Iranian nationals linked to the government, with two detained and facing deportation.

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5 Apr 2026, 08:53:16 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Second US Crew Member Rescued After Downed Jet Incident A second US crew member from a downed F-15E has been recovered after a “heavy firefight”, a US government official told Al Jazeera.

5 Apr 2026, 09:07:50 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Recovered US Airman Not Yet Safe as Rescue Mission Continues A US government official told Al Jazeera that the operation to extract personnel from Iran is still ongoing. The second crew member has been located and recovered, the official said, but remains outside secure conditions. The team involved in the mission still needs to exit Iranian territory safely, they added. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats BY Jinit Parmar

5 Apr 2026, 09:09:58 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: US Rescue Team Yet to Extract Airman from Iran A US government source told Al Jazeera that a missing crew member from the downed F-15E has been located following a rescue attempt involving a heavy firefight. The airman remains inside Iranian territory, with officials warning the situation is still dangerous due to ongoing hostilities. The operation is active, and risks remain for both the individual and those involved in the mission. The source said the rescue team has not yet completed the extraction and must still exfiltrate the airman from Iran to safety. There is no confirmation that this has been achieved.

5 Apr 2026, 09:23:35 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Strikes Reported in Dehdasht as US Rescue Effort Continues Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera said there were strikes overnight in the city of Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh County, where the aircraft was brought down two days ago, though details remain limited about what exactly took place. At least four people were killed and one wounded, according to available information, with later reports suggesting the number of those killed may be higher. There have also been unofficial accounts of clashes in the area, but these have not been independently confirmed. The situation was described as intense, with clear signs of a US operation under way to try to recover the second pilot. Iranian authorities had also been searching for the individual in recent days and had asked civilians to assist, offering a reward for anyone who could locate him.

5 Apr 2026, 09:27:12 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain Says Fire Extinguished After ‘Iranian Aggression’ Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said civil defence crews had “extinguished a fire in the facility as a result of the Iranian aggression”, reported Al Jazeera. The ministry did not specify when or where the fire broke out. The statement was issued about an hour after Bahrain activated air raid sirens.

5 Apr 2026, 09:42:42 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: After Two Days, U.S. Airman Rescued from Iran A U.S. officer who had been missing in Iran has now been successfully rescued and is no longer in danger, according to a U.S. official. The situation remains highly dramatic and was unfolding in real time. The second downed airman was located after reportedly evading Iranian authorities for two days following the incident. U.S. forces—likely special operations units—carried out the rescue under the cover of darkness. According to Al Jazeera, Iranian authorities were aware of the airman’s suspected location, increasing the risk of the mission. A firefight reportedly broke out during the operation, placing both the rescue team and the airman in danger. Despite the high-risk conditions, the mission was completed successfully. Officials have now confirmed that the airman has safely exited Iran and is no longer at risk.

5 Apr 2026, 09:56:53 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Trump Announces Successful Rescue of Missing U.S. Officer in Iran The U.S. president has confirmed that the military successfully carried out a mission to recover a U.S. officer who went missing after his F-15E jet was shot down over Iran. “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!” he wrote.

5 Apr 2026, 09:59:40 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: "He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine", says Trump The U.S. president shared additional details about the military operation in Iran that led to the recovery of a missing U.S. officer. Trump said the U.S. military was monitoring the location of the weapons officer – who happens to be a colonel – “24 hours a day” and “diligently planning for his rescue.” He added that the U.S. military sent “dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him,” noting, “He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.” Trump also commented, “the fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies.”

5 Apr 2026, 10:09:32 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: U.S. Envoy to UN Reacts to Rescued Officer U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz commented on the successful recovery of the missing U.S. officer. “America breathes a sigh of relief,” Waltz, a former officer in the US Army Special Forces, said in a post on X. He added, “More amazing work by my special operations brothers.”

5 Apr 2026, 10:15:12 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Hundreds of U.S. Special Forces Involved in Rescue Operation Until now, information about the rescue came only from a U.S. government official who briefed Al Jazeera. The president has now publicly confirmed the operation. The missing airman had been unaccounted for two days after his aircraft was reportedly shot down. His fellow crew member had already been recovered, while he remained on the ground. Sources indicate that hundreds of U.S. special operations personnel were involved in planning and carrying out the mission. According to the president, U.S. aircraft entered Iranian airspace to locate the airman. He was safely extracted and flown out of the area. The operation began under the cover of darkness, a common practice for missions of this kind, and concluded in daylight. The mission faced unexpected challenges. As the team approached the airman’s location, a firefight reportedly occurred. Despite these difficulties, the U.S. military successfully completed the extraction and ensured the airman’s safety, reported Al Jazeera. This operation highlights the coordination and resources required for such complex missions, involving both ground personnel and aerial support to recover personnel in hostile environments. Officials have emphasised the careful planning and execution that contributed to the operation’s success.

5 Apr 2026, 10:18:35 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iranian Authorities Yet to Confirm U.S. Airman Rescue There has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the rescue of the second U.S. airman in Iran, according to Al Jazeera. Reports from overnight indicated clashes and a few air strikes in the city of Dehdahst. Al Jazeera previously reported that at least four people were killed during the operation. It remains unclear whether Iranian officials have confirmed the details of the mission or how many casualties occurred. New reports suggest that the total number of people killed may exceed the initial figures, but verification has not yet been possible, reports Al Jazeera.

5 Apr 2026, 10:24:42 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: White House Press Secretary Comments on Rescue Mission White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed pride in both President Trump and the U.S. military personnel who carried out the rescue operation.

5 Apr 2026, 10:27:23 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait Reports Significant Damage After Multiple Drone Attacks Kuwait, along with the UAE, has been at the center of attacks linked to Iran over the past few days. Overnight, Kuwaiti authorities reported several significant drone strikes. Two power and water desalination plants were targeted, resulting in what officials described as “significant damage.” In a separate incident, Kuwait’s Ministry of Finance said its complex in the capital city was also struck by an Iranian drone, which caused additional significant damage. The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported that a fire broke out at the Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex following a drone attack, adding to concerns about the impact on critical infrastructure. Regional observers note that if President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu act on their stated intentions to escalate operations against Iran, Tehran could respond with similar attacks on facilities in the Gulf, Al Jazeera reports. GCC countries have emphasised that they have exercised restraint despite repeated attacks over the past five weeks. Officials say this is not due to a lack of capability, noting that member states collectively spend around $115 billion annually on defense. While some countries continue to prioritise de-escalation and dialogue, others have indicated that their defensive posture may need to change if attacks persist.

5 Apr 2026, 10:54:51 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: White House Communications Director Criticises Media Coverage Steven Cheung, formerly a spokesperson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, criticised journalists who, he said, questioned Trump’s whereabouts earlier. Cheung did not provide specific examples of reporters in traditional media who had raised such questions. Meanwhile, some users on X, including several prominent influencers, speculated — without providing evidence — that Trump had been hospitalised.

5 Apr 2026, 10:56:01 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iran Claims to Have Downed Aircraft During U.S. Rescue Mission The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it shot down a U.S. aircraft involved in the search for the missing officer in the southern Isfahan region, according to Fars News Agency. Fars shared a photo on its Telegram channel showing thick smoke rising from a field and said: “Trump’s desperate attempt to cover up a huge defeat.” The announcement came shortly after President Trump confirmed that the missing crew member had been safely rescued.

5 Apr 2026, 11:17:40 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: ‘Dramatic’ U.S. Rescue Mission Carried Out Over Several Hours U.S. officials described the operation as a dramatic rescue that took place two days after the airman went missing and following the earlier recovery of his fellow pilot, according to Al Jazeera. The mission began under the cover of darkness and continued into daylight hours. A U.S. official told Al Jazeera that troops were closing in on the location of the airman, who had been evading Iranian forces for two days, when a firefight broke out. This occurred in daylight. Typically, special operations teams aim to extract personnel quickly during nighttime operations. In this case, however, the mission lasted for several hours, Al Jazeera reports. President Trump later confirmed several details of the operation and added further information, stating that the airman had been rescued and noting that he is a colonel.

5 Apr 2026, 11:18:36 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Three Killed in Israeli Air Raid on Southern Lebanon The National News Agency reports that an Israeli air strike on Siddiqine, a town in the Tyre district, has killed three people. The attack also left several others wounded, the agency added.

5 Apr 2026, 11:36:46 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Three Palestinians Killed in Gaza Amid Israeli Strikes As global attention remains focused on Iran, Israeli forces continued operations in the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, a Palestinian man was killed and several others injured when Israeli forces struck a civilian vehicle at the entrance to the Maghazi refugee camp. The wounded were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. In a separate attack, two people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a neighborhood east of Gaza City. Wafa reports that the death toll from Israeli attacks since last year’s so-called “ceasefire” has reached 709, with at least 1,928 injured. Since October 2023, the total number of Palestinians killed has risen to 72,291, many of them women and children, according to Wafa.

5 Apr 2026, 12:01:15 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Death Toll from U.S. Strikes in Southwestern Iran Reaches Nine Reports have covered attacks in Iran’s Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, where the rescue operation for the missing U.S. airman from the downed F-15E jet took place. According to Fars, at least nine people were killed and eight others wounded in the strikes. Citing a medical official, Fars said five people were killed and eight injured in an attack on the Koh Siah area of Kohgiluyeh County, while four more were killed in the Vazg and Kakan areas of Boyer-Ahmad County.

5 Apr 2026, 12:02:06 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Bapco Reports Fire at Oil Storage Tank Following Iranian Attack Bahrain’s Bapco Energies said an oil tank at one of its storage facilities caught fire after an Iranian attack, and that the blaze has now been extinguished. The company confirmed that no one was injured and that the extent of the damage is currently being assessed. Bapco is Bahrain’s national oil company. Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported the fire but did not specify the location of the blaze.

5 Apr 2026, 12:03:35 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Saudi Arabia Says Cruise Missile Intercepted The Saudi Defence Ministry confirmed that a cruise missile was intercepted and destroyed in recent hours. The ministry did not provide any further details about the incident.

5 Apr 2026, 12:56:13 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Fires Break Out at Abu Dhabi’s Borouge Plant, Operations Halted Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to multiple fires at the Borouge petrochemical facility, reportedly caused by falling debris from an interception. “Operations at the plant have been immediately suspended pending a damage assessment,” read a statement issued by Abu Dhabi Media Office. The statement added that no injuries have been reported so far.

5 Apr 2026, 12:57:08 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Displaced Family of Five Killed in Israeli Air Strike on Southern Lebanon The National News Agency (NNA) reports that an Israeli air strike on Kfar Hatta in southern Lebanon killed an entire displaced family of five, including three children. The family had reportedly fled their home in Kfar Tibnit, located in the Nabatieh District, seeking safety in Kfar Hatta before the strike took place.

5 Apr 2026, 01:17:29 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Sirens sound across northern Israel, including Haifa

Israeli media earlier reported that air defence systems were activated to intercept Iranian missiles. Al Jazeera

5 Apr 2026, 01:38:12 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain petrochemical plant hit by drone strike; fire contained Bahrain’s Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company said several of its operational units were targeted in an Iranian drone attack. No casualties were reported, and specialised teams are assessing the extent of the damage and conducting a full inventory following the incident. -Al Jazeera

5 Apr 2026, 02:17:04 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Lebanese President urges Israel talks to avert Gaza-style destruction in Lebanon Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called for talks with Israel to prevent devastation in the country’s south on the scale of Gaza. “Gaza was destroyed, over 70,000 people were killed, and they eventually sat down and negotiated, so why don’t we negotiate... until we can at least save the homes that have not yet been destroyed?” he said. —AFP

5 Apr 2026, 02:50:51 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iran internet blackout longest nationwide shutdown on record: NetBlocks NetBlocks said Iran’s ongoing blackout is now the longest country-wide internet shutdown recorded anywhere, entering its 37th consecutive day after 864 hours. “Iran’s internet blackout is now the longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country, exceeding all other comparable incidents in severity,” the group said in a post. In a separate update, it noted that while some countries have seen longer intermittent or regional disruptions, and North Korea has never been connected to the global internet, Iran’s shutdown stands out for its scale and duration. —AFP

5 Apr 2026, 02:50:51 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel warns of strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs The Israeli military has ordered residents in parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate ahead of a possible attack. In a statement, Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said those in a building marked on a shared map, as well as nearby structures in the Ghobeiry neighbourhood, should leave immediately. “You are located near a facility affiliated with Hezbollah,” he said, without providing evidence.

5 Apr 2026, 03:14:01 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel says it has begun striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut The Israeli military said it had launched strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital. “The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Beirut,” the military said. -AFP

5 Apr 2026, 03:40:38 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iran says US rescue mission used abandoned airstrip in Isfahan Iran’s military said a US operation to rescue a missing airman from a downed fighter jet was carried out via an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan province. It added that “two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed” during the operation. - AFP

5 Apr 2026, 04:08:05 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iran says US rescue mission in Isfahan ‘foiled’, aircraft destroyed Iran’s military said a US operation to rescue a missing airman from a downed fighter jet was conducted via an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan province. “The so-called US military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled,” said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the central command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. He added that “two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed” during the operation. -AFP

5 Apr 2026, 04:29:14 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait Petroleum reports damage to units after Iran drone strike Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said several of its operational units were damaged in an Iranian drone attack. The company added that no injuries were reported, and emergency teams were working to contain fires and prevent them from spreading to other facilities.

5 Apr 2026, 04:42:11 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israeli intelligence helped U.S. airman rescue mission in Iran, official says Israel ‌provided intelligence assistance to the ⁠United States ‌during ‌an ‌operation ⁠to ⁠rescue a stranded U.S. airman ‌in Iran and halted ‌its attacks in ⁠the area to ‌facilitate the mission, an ‌Israeli security official said. -Reuters

5 Apr 2026, 05:03:07 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iraq oil tanker transits Strait of Hormuz under Iran’s exemption policy Israel ‌provided intelligence assistance to the ⁠United States ‌during ‌an ‌operation ⁠to ⁠rescue a stranded U.S. airman ‌in Iran and halted ‌its attacks in ⁠the area to ‌facilitate the mission, an ‌Israeli security official said. -Reuters

5 Apr 2026, 05:07:00 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israeli military confirms projectile impact in the south The Israeli military says it has received reports of an impact in southern Israel during an Iranian missile attack. “Search and rescue forces, both reserve and regular forces, are on their way to a site in southern Israel where reports of impact have been received,” it said. Israeli media are reporting that a factory in the Ramat Hovav area, south of Beersheba, was hit.

5 Apr 2026, 05:34:52 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: UAE says it intercepts 10 missiles and 50 drones from Iran; no casualties reported The UAE’s Defence Ministry says its air defence forces have intercepted nine ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and 50 drones coming from Iran. No casualties or injuries were reported in the past 24 hours, it added. Since the start of the war on February 28, the Emirates have intercepted: 507 ballistic missiles

24 cruise missiles

2,191 drones Two members of its armed forces and 10 civilians have been killed, it added.

5 Apr 2026, 05:55:41 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Oman, Iran hold talks on Strait of Hormuz: Omani State news agency Oman and Iran held talks on easing passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani State news agency reported on Sunday, with the key shipping chokepoint effectively closed due to war in West Asia. “Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a meeting at the deputy ministers’ level in the foreign ministries of the two countries, with the attendance of specialists from both sides, during which the possible options were discussed regarding ensuring the smooth passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the news agency posted on X. “The experts from both sides put forward a number of visions and proposals regarding it,” it added. In response to U.S. and Israeli strikes that began at the end of February, Iran has targeted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, effectively closing the strategic waterway through which one-fifth of global oil usually passes. - AFP

5 Apr 2026, 06:07:32 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Open the f-ing strait': Trump's 'living in hell' warning 24 hours before April 6 deadline A day before his April 6 deadline, US President Donald Trump went all out against Iran, saying “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day”, even as he warned of “nothing like it” attacks against the Iranian infrastructure in retaliation to the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

5 Apr 2026, 07:10:13 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iran attacks energy infrastructure across Gulf States Critical infrastructure across the Gulf came under attack from Iran on Sunday, with damage reported at civilian facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait. Gulf countries have faced repeated drone and missile salvos from Iran in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic that began at the end of February. Iran has targeted energy and other industrial infrastructure in the oil-rich Gulf nations, accusing its neighbours of allowing U.S. forces to carry out attacks from their territory. The Gulf states have vehemently denied the accusations. - AFP

5 Apr 2026, 07:32:45 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Netanyahu hails 'incredible' rescue of U.S. airman from Iran Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated U.S. leader Donald Trump Sunday on the operation to rescue an airman downed in Iran. “Congratulations President Trump! All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America’s dauntless warriors,” Mr. Netanyahu said in a recorded speech. “This rescue operation reinforces the sacred principle: no one is left behind,” he said. The latest U.S. operation was to rescue an airman whose fighter jet crashed over Iran, while a previous one hours before had brought a pilot to safety. The Israeli premier further drew parallels between the “daring rescue operations” conducted in the past by the Israeli military and the one carried out by the U.S. inside Iran. - AFP

5 Apr 2026, 08:27:56 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6: report

5 Apr 2026, 08:27:56 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Abu Dhabi reports damage at Borouge plant from falling debris Authorities in Abu Dhabi ⁠reported damage at petrochemicals company ‌Borouge’s plant after ‌falling debris ‌from ⁠an air ⁠defence interception ignited three fires. No injuries ‌were reported, the emirate’s media ‌office said. They did not say ⁠what had triggered the ‌air defences. Earlier, authorities said operations at the ‌plant were suspended because of the fires. - Reuters

5 Apr 2026, 08:42:20 pm IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Hormuz passage is closed to our enemies only: Iran Stating that the source of the global energy disruption is the Israel-U.S. war against Iran, Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is closed for Tehran’s enemies and other countries are “free to pass” through it. In an interview with ANI, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said some Indian ships have passed through Hormuz and hoped it will continue. When asked about the possibility of the end of the war that began on February 28, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said it “depends on the countries who initiated this war”. He said war will end if attacks on Iran stop. “They started attacking and killed a lot of civilians. If they stop this, the war will end,” he said. When asked if India can play a role in U.S.-Iran peace negotiations, he said, “all countries can play a good role in stopping this war”. - ANI