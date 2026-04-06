Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Flagg’s Historic 45-Point Night Snaps Mavs' Home Slump

The Dallas Mavericks edged out the Los Angeles Lakers 134–128. The headline of the game was rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, who exploded for a career-high 45 points, ending the Mavericks' dismal 14-game home losing streak. LeBron James put up a valiant effort for the injury-depleted Lakers, recording 30 points, 15 assists, and 9 rebounds, nearly willing his team to a comeback after trailing by 22. However, Flagg’s dominance and late-game poise ensured Dallas secured the hard-fought win in front of a sell-out crowd. See best photos below.

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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hug at the end of their NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) and Los Angeles Lakers defenders LeBron James (23) play off the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers defender Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives against Los Angeles Lakers defenders LeBron James (23) and Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, right, drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks defenders John Poulakidas (1), Max Christie (00) and Naji Marshall during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reaches for a pass from teammate guard Max Christie as Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA photo gallery-Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) jump for the ball at tipoff during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/LM Otero
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