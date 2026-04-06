Dallas Mavericks Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Flagg’s Historic 45-Point Night Snaps Mavs' Home Slump
The Dallas Mavericks edged out the Los Angeles Lakers 134–128. The headline of the game was rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, who exploded for a career-high 45 points, ending the Mavericks' dismal 14-game home losing streak. LeBron James put up a valiant effort for the injury-depleted Lakers, recording 30 points, 15 assists, and 9 rebounds, nearly willing his team to a comeback after trailing by 22. However, Flagg’s dominance and late-game poise ensured Dallas secured the hard-fought win in front of a sell-out crowd. See best photos below.
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