West Ham Vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Hammers Exit After 4-2 Loss On Penalties
Leeds United reached their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987 after a chaotic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over West Ham United on April 5, 2026. Leeds appeared to have the game won after goals from Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (penalty) built a 2–0 lead. However, the Hammers staged a miraculous stoppage-time comeback, with Mateus Fernandes (93') and Axel Disasi (96') forcing extra time. The extra period saw West Ham have two goals disallowed by VAR for offside. In the shootout, Leeds' goalkeeper Lucas Perri was the hero, saving efforts from Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals. Pascal Struijk converted the winning spot-kick to send Leeds to Wembley to face Chelsea. See best photos.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE