West Ham Vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Hammers Exit After 4-2 Loss On Penalties

Leeds United reached their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987 after a chaotic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over West Ham United on April 5, 2026. Leeds appeared to have the game won after goals from Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (penalty) built a 2–0 lead. However, the Hammers staged a miraculous stoppage-time comeback, with Mateus Fernandes (93') and Axel Disasi (96') forcing extra time. The extra period saw West Ham have two goals disallowed by VAR for offside. In the shootout, Leeds' goalkeeper Lucas Perri was the hero, saving efforts from Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals. Pascal Struijk converted the winning spot-kick to send Leeds to Wembley to face Chelsea. See best photos.

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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Lucas Perri
Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri, left, celebrates with Pascal Struijk, top, and teammates after winning the penalty shoot-out during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Lucas Perri
Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri, right, celebrates saving West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen penalty in the shoot-out during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, third right, and teammates celebrate in the penalty shoot-out during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Leeds Uniteds Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, left, scores in the penalty shoot-out during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Alphonse Areola
West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola goes down injured before being replaced by substitute goalkeeper Finlay Herrick in extra-time during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their side's second goal from a penalty during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, right, and Leeds United's James Justin battle for the ball during their English FA Cup, quarter-final soccer match in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Adama Traore
West Ham United's Adama Traore, right, and Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu battle for the ball during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Taty Castellanos
West Ham United's Taty Castellanos, front, and Leeds United's Jaka Bijol in action during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Leeds United FA Cup photo gallery-Jarrod Bowen,
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, right, and Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu in action during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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