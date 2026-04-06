Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Thunder Roll Past Jazz As SGA Sets Record In 146-Point Match

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball away from Utah Jazz forwards Cody Williams (5) and Kyle Filipowski, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings

1/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) looks to score past Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





2/9 Utah Jazz guard John Konchar, right, knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





3/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) dribbles around Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





4/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) looks to shoot over Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





5/9 Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, drives against Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





6/9 Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) looks to score past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





7/9 Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell, right, chase the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





8/9 Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) passes the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





9/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes the ball over Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) and guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





