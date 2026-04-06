Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Thunder Roll Past Jazz As SGA Sets Record In 146-Point Match

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their march toward the West’s top seed with a crushing 146–111 victory over the Utah Jazz. Chet Holmgren set the tone early with 21 points in limited minutes, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his NBA record with his 138th consecutive 20-point game. The Thunder’s ball movement was sublime, recording a season-high 40 assists to sweep the season series against Utah. Despite Brice Sensabaugh’s 34-point effort for the Jazz, Oklahoma City’s depth was overwhelming, as they cruised to their fifth straight win and moved within two games of clinching the #1 seed. See best photos below.

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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball away from Utah Jazz forwards Cody Williams (5) and Kyle Filipowski, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) looks to score past Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-John Konchar
Utah Jazz guard John Konchar, right, knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) dribbles around Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) looks to shoot over Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, drives against Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-John Konchar
Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) looks to score past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell, right, chase the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-Cody Williams
Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) passes the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz NBA photo gallery-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes the ball over Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) and guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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