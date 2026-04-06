Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Thunder Roll Past Jazz As SGA Sets Record In 146-Point Match
The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their march toward the West’s top seed with a crushing 146–111 victory over the Utah Jazz. Chet Holmgren set the tone early with 21 points in limited minutes, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his NBA record with his 138th consecutive 20-point game. The Thunder’s ball movement was sublime, recording a season-high 40 assists to sweep the season series against Utah. Despite Brice Sensabaugh’s 34-point effort for the Jazz, Oklahoma City’s depth was overwhelming, as they cruised to their fifth straight win and moved within two games of clinching the #1 seed. See best photos below.
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