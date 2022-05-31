Karan Kundrra On Sidhu Moosewala's Death: This Isn't Afghanistan, Owning Guns In India Is Not Allowed

The death of politician-rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala has shocked the entertainment fraternity. On Sunday, May 29, he was fatally shot. Several celebrities have expressed their sorrow at his demise. Actor Karan Kundrra was questioned about his reaction to the sudden demise while on the set of his program ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.

As per a report on Pinkvilla, Kundrra said, "What is going to be the outcome of a tweet? We tweet and mourn but a mother lost her son to such a horrific situation. I saw a few videos and the visuals were so gory that it would hurt your heart deeply. He was around 27-28 years old and achieved great heights in life at such a tender age. Punjab mein din-dahaade goliyaan chal rahi hai,mujhe yeh samajh nahi aa raha (I am unable to understand how bullets are being fired in broad daylight in Punjab).”

When asked about the lifting of security of Moosewala, Kundrra said, "I can't comment anything on that because that is a political thing. Who are these people and how did it happen because, in India, it's not allowed to own guns just like that? Sorry, but this is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons. How did this happen this isn't the Punjab that I knew."

After hearing the news of his demise, Kundrra took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Sidhu Moosewala's death. He had penned, "Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad! (sic).”

Sidhu Moosewala, a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover, was shot dead.