Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Karan Kundrra On Sidhu Moosewala's Death: This Isn't Afghanistan, Owning Guns In India Is Not Allowed

Actor Karan Kundrra has strongly reacted to the loss of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala. He was shot dead on Sunday (May 29).

Karan Kundrra On Sidhu Moosewala's Death: This Isn't Afghanistan, Owning Guns In India Is Not Allowed
Karan Kundrra and Sidhu Moosewala Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 4:35 pm

The death of politician-rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala has shocked the entertainment fraternity. On Sunday, May 29, he was fatally shot. Several celebrities have expressed their sorrow at his demise. Actor Karan Kundrra was questioned about his reaction to the sudden demise while on the set of his program ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’. 

As per a report on Pinkvilla, Kundrra said, "What is going to be the outcome of a tweet? We tweet and mourn but a mother lost her son to such a horrific situation. I saw a few videos and the visuals were so gory that it would hurt your heart deeply. He was around 27-28 years old and achieved great heights in life at such a tender age. Punjab mein din-dahaade goliyaan chal rahi hai,mujhe yeh samajh nahi aa raha (I am unable to understand how bullets are being fired in broad daylight in Punjab).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Related stories

What's Gangster Connection To Sidhu Moosewala's Killing, Who Are Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar?

Sidhu Moosewala Death: Drake, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal And Others Express Grief

When asked about the lifting of security of Moosewala, Kundrra said, "I can't comment anything on that because that is a political thing. Who are these people and how did it happen because, in India, it's not allowed to own guns just like that? Sorry, but this is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons. How did this happen this isn't the Punjab that I knew." 

After hearing the news of his demise, Kundrra took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Sidhu Moosewala's death. He had penned, "Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad! (sic).”

Sidhu Moosewala, a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover, was shot dead.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Karan Kundrra Sidhu Moosewala Death Murder Politician Rapper Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Canada Sidhu Moosewala India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

This Is Where The Beatles Stayed In Uttarakhand, And Now It's In Ruins: The Decaying Story Of '84 Kutia'

This Is Where The Beatles Stayed In Uttarakhand, And Now It's In Ruins: The Decaying Story Of '84 Kutia'

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat