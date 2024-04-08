Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut who never minces her words, has strongly reacted to "beef eating" allegations. For the unversed, recently, Vijay Wadettiwar, who is the Leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly claimed that Kangana had earlier said that she eats beef. Still, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given her the ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Taking to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Kangana wrote, "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them".
BJP leader Shaina NC also lashed out at Wadettiwar, and called the party "anti-woman". She said, "This is not the first time the Congress has made such ludicrous comments. Supriya Shrinate has said 'mandi me kya rate hai' and Randeep Surjewala talks about Hema Malini's attributes despite her being the age of Sonia Gandhi...This Congress party is clearly anti-women''.
Post the 'Queen' actress was named as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, she has been targeted by the opposition. A few days back, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate invited controversy with her derogatory remark against Ranaut.
Reacting to it, Kangana wrote on X saying that she played different roles- "from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."
"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity," wrote the 37-year-old actress.
Later, Shrinate, in a video, said that she had deleted the "inappropriate posts" and also clarified that they were posted from her handle without her knowledge.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in 'Emergency' where she is playing former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The movie is all set to release this year in June.