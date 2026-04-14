John Cena’s Tribute to Asha Bhosle Wins Hearts, Fans Call It Respectful Gesture

John Cena Asha Bhosle tribute has gone viral, with fans across India praising the WWE star’s heartfelt gesture. His Instagram post honouring the legendary singer struck a chord online, sparking emotional reactions and highlighting her global cultural impact.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
John Cena
John Cena Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • John Cena Asha Bhosle tribute goes viral with strong fan reactions online.

  • Global figures like Brett Lee also honour Asha Bhosle’s legacy.

  • Singer cremated with state honours after record-breaking musical career.

John Cena's tribute to Asha Bhosle has quietly gone viral, drawing attention for its simplicity and sincerity. As tributes poured in from across India, the WWE star’s gesture stood out, crossing cultural boundaries and reminding many of the singer’s global influence. Cena shared a post on Instagram honouring Asha Bhosle, affectionately known as Asha Tai, prompting a wave of emotional reactions online.

John Cena Asha Bhosle tribute sparks fan reactions

While the post itself remained understated, the response it triggered was anything but. Fans flooded the comments section with appreciation, acknowledging the gesture as one legend recognising another.

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It was expressed by fans that the tribute felt special because it came from outside the Indian film and music industry, reflecting the far-reaching impact of Asha Bhosle’s work. Messages of gratitude and admiration quickly followed, with many noting how her voice had touched audiences far beyond borders.

Global tributes highlight Asha Bhosle’s legacy

John Cena’s tribute was one among several international reactions following the singer’s passing. Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee also remembered her, recalling their collaboration on the 2006 track You’re the One for Me. It was shared by him that her kindness and humility had left a lasting impression alongside her immense talent.

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Asha Bhosle’s influence extended across decades and continents, with her songs becoming part of both Indian and global musical memory. Her contribution to music remains unmatched, marked by thousands of recordings and a Guinness World Record.

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The singer was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, where family, industry members and admirers gathered to pay their final respects. Her passing on April 12 marked not just the loss of a voice, but the end of a remarkable era in music.

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