Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

JJ Abrams' Bad Robot To Produce ‘Hot Wheels’ Movie

'Hot Wheels' live-action movie marks one of the first major film titles under Bad Robot’s production deal with Warner Bros.

JJ Abrams' Bad Robot To Produce ‘Hot Wheels’ Movie
Filmmaker J.J. Abrams Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 11:12 am

Filmmaker JJ Abrams' production banner Bad Robot has come on board to produce the live-action adaptation of the iconic toy 'Hot Wheels' for Mattel Films and Warner Bros.

According to Variety, the film will feature the 54-year-old toy brand's “hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles."

Related stories

Sean Penn And Leila George Finalise Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage

‘Fast X’: Charlize Theron Back In The ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise

Other plot details are currently under wraps.  

"Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage. It’s that imagination, passion, and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film," said Bad Robot film chief Hannah Minghella.

Mattel Films executive producer Robbie Brenner said the team was looking forward to put forth a thrilling experience for fans.

“As the global leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the challenger spirit in auto enthusiasts for generations. Fans of all ages are now in for the ride of their lives with the incredible talent of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot joining us alongside Warner Bros. Pictures to transform Hot Wheels’ legendary IP into a thrilling story for the big screen," Brenner said in a statement. 

'Hot Wheels' live-action movie marks one of the first major film titles under Bad Robot’s production deal with Warner Bros.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Films J.J. Abrams Hollywood Filmmaker Filmmaking Hot Wheels Warner Bros Hollywood Actor Hollywood Announcement Movies Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now