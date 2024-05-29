Janhvi Kapoor On Dancing With Rihanna At Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash: She Said That She Finds Me Hot

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, which is slated to hit the theatres on May 31. As part of the promotions, the actress made an appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao.
While talking to the host Kapil Sharma, Janhvi recalled the time she spent with the Hollywood star Rihanna as the two attended the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in March. Notably, a video of Janhvi and Rihanna dancing to the song ‘Zingaat’ from the film ‘Dhadak’, went viral on social media.
Janhvi said, “I had an amazing interaction with Rihanna. After her on-stage performance, she came to meet all of us. When she visited us we were all excited. We were shouting her name out of excitement. Then she pointed at me and started walking towards me. I got scared as I thought that I might have done something wrong, but as she arrived she completely surprised me.”
Janhvi further revealed how Rihanna told her that she follows her on Instagram. “I was very surprised to hear this and then I said, ‘Me?’ Then she said that she finds me hot. She said that she liked my dance very much and tried to imitate those many times. I was thinking, ‘What is happening?’ This moment was one of the biggest moments of my life,” she said.
Lastly, Janhvi shared that her friends insisted she take at least one picture with Rihanna. And as she was going to ask for a selfie, ‘Zingaat’ started playing. “Then I told her that this is my song,” Janhvi signed off.
Coming to 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', the romantic sports drama film is helmed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.