Sumona Chakravarti On Absence From ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’: Don’t Have An Answer To It

"For ‘Barfi!’, we didn't even have the script but the idea was to work with Anurag da. I took up the film thinking, ‘This will be an amazing crash course as an actor’. I knew I’ll get to work with Ranbir (Kapoor), with Priyanka (Chopra Jonas). Unfortunately, I didn’t have a scene (with them) but it was amazing to be a brick on the wall. You learn so much by just having a film like ‘Barfi’ on your resume," she said.