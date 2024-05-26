Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Became More Religious After Sridevi’s Death, Says She Hasn’t Yet Processed Her Mother’s Death

Mentioning how she is yet to fully come to terms with her mother’s death, Janhvi said, “I don’t think I’ve processed it yet. I talk about her more now because I like remembering her. Initially, I wondered why people kept asking me about the incident. While promoting my first film ‘Dhadak’, not much time had passed since her death, so it was still very fresh in my mind, and I was escaping reality through my work. In that realm, if I was reminded that she was no more, I couldn’t deal with it. There was a lot going on in my head.”