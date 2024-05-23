Art & Entertainment

'I Couldn’t Breathe': Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Having 'Panic Attack' After A Reality Show Paid Tribute To Sridevi

It was shortly after her mom Sridevi's demise, that Janhvi went to the reality show for the promotion of 'Dhadak' where she had a panic attack.

Janhvi Kapoor
Year 2018 was both the “worst and best'' for actress Janhvi Kapoor. It was same year she lost her mom Sridevi and also made her big Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak'. Sridevi's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the entire nation. Janhvi was not with her mother at the time of her death as she was shooting for her debut film. She was very close to her and often in interviews, the 27-year-old turns emotional talking about her late mother.

In an interview with Mashable India, Janhvi recalled having a panic attack on a dance reality show when they paid a special tribute to Sridevi through an act. It was shortly post her mom's demise, that Janhvi went to the reality show for the promotions of 'Dhadak'. She said her team made sure not to remind her of Sridevi, but they were not aware that the show will put up an act in memory of Sridevi.

Janhvi said, “So they played an audio-visual of all my mother’s songs with an emotional voiceover, and these kids started dancing to pay homage. It was beautiful, but I wasn’t ready. I couldn’t breathe anymore. I started howling and crying. I ran off the stage and went to my van. Had a proper panic attack. They obviously cut all that out and instead put up another clip of me clapping and smiling.” The actress also said that people thought she wasn't affected by her mom's death.

Janhvi Kapoor with her mom Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor with her mom Sridevi
Janhvi also said that after Sridevi's death, she got into the promotions of her film to distract herself. But people judged her for not mentioning about her mother in her interviews. They thought her to be arrogant. When she tried to be happy, they said she was unaffected by her mother’s death.

Since her debut in 2018, Janhvi has come a long way. She has evolved as an actress and her hard work is seen in her films. Today, she has interesting line-up of films in her kitty. The diva is currently gearing up for her upcoming release 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' also co-starring Rajkummar Rao. It is all set to hit the screens on May 31.

