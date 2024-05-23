Year 2018 was both the “worst and best'' for actress Janhvi Kapoor. It was same year she lost her mom Sridevi and also made her big Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak'. Sridevi's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the entire nation. Janhvi was not with her mother at the time of her death as she was shooting for her debut film. She was very close to her and often in interviews, the 27-year-old turns emotional talking about her late mother.