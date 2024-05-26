Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Tells Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, ‘Aaj Ka Cardio Ho Gaya Apka’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming sports drama film ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, was seen returning to Mumbai on Sunday.

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor at Mumbai Airport Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming sports drama film ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, was seen returning to Mumbai on Sunday.

The actress was seen dressed in a cream-coloured athleisure outfit with an off-shoulder top. She left her tresses open and wavy.

Janhvi rounded up her look with a pair of brown sunglasses, a brown handbag, and pantone-coloured boat shoes.

The actress also interacted with the paparazzi at the airport.

As they followed her to the airport parking, the actress asked the shutterbugs, “Aap wahan tak aayenge? (Will you accompany me till there?)."

She then told them, “Aaj ka cardio ho gaya apka (your cardio is done for the day)."

Janhvi has been busy with the promotions of her film 'Mr. &amp; Mrs. Mahi', where she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The actress essays the role of a cricketer, who is coached by her husband (played by Rajkummar) in the film, which is a fictional tale.

The film marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor after 'Roohi'. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is set to release on May 31.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall At Midnight; Officials Say 'We Are Ready'
  2. PM Waived Loans Of 22 People But Couldn't Give Rs 9,000 Cr For HP Monsoon Disaster: Rahul
  3. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Stock; Earthmovers Remove Debris From Site | In Pics
  4. Odisha: BJP Candidate Arrested For Allegedly Vandalising EVM
  5. Uttar Pradesh: 11 People Die After Truck Crashes Into Parked Bus Carrying Devotees In Shahjahanpur; President Expresses Condolence
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjana Sanghi’s Summer Escapade In Colombia Is All About ‘Sunshine And Ceviche'
  2. Divya Khossla Gets Emotional During First Screening Of ‘Savi’ In Indore
  3. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Shah Rukh Khan's Hospitalisation And More
  4. 'Dance Deewane' Winners Nithin NJ, Gaurav Sharma Now Wish To Choreograph Hrithik Roshan
  5. A Sacrifice' Trailer Review: Sadie Sink Becomes Part Of A Dangerous German Cult In This Haunting Thriller
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Wang Zhi Yi Wins Game 2 Against PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. Charles Leclerc Back At Monaco Grand Prix - The Battle Between Dream And Curse!
  3. Geneva Open: Casper Ruud Beats Tomas Machac, Claims Title - In Pics
  4. Hardik Pandya Divorce: MI Skipper Absent From Indian Cricket Team's Trip To USA
  5. Walker Akshdeep Singh's Road To Paris 2024: Finishes Third In 20Km Race In Slovakia Meet
World News
  1. US Mom Kills 4-year-old Diabetic Daughter By Feeding Her Baby Formula Mixed With Mountain Dew
  2. National Spelling Bee Reflects The Economic Success And Cultural Impact Of Immigrants From India
  3. Ahead Of Another Donor Conference For Syria, Humanitarian Workers Fear More Aid Cuts
  4. Amid Truce Talks Reports, Hamas Official Says 'No Need For New Negotiations' With Israel
  5. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest