Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

It's Been 20 Years Since Prabhas Faced The Camera For The First Time

The 'darling' actor Prabhas has completed 20 years in the Indian film industry.

It's Been 20 Years Since Prabhas Faced The Camera For The First Time
Prabhas Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 12:16 pm

Actor Prabhas, also known as Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, is currently one of the most popular stars in the nation as of June 28, 2022, marks 20 years of Prabhas in the movie industry.

Prabhas is known as the "Darling" of Telugu cinema because of his acting talent and humble demeanor.

Prabhas' debut film 'Eeswar' was formally released on June 28, 2002. Krishnama Raju, his uncle and the "Rebel Star" of Telugu cinema, introduced Prabhas at a formal muhurat occasion.

Eeswar (2002 film) - Wikipedia
'Eeswar' was directed by Jayanth Paranji, starring actress Sridevi as the female lead opposite Prabhas. The 'Radhe Shyam' actor, sure made a huge impact with his very first movie and managed to grab many more blockbusters soon after his debut. Prabhas went on to star in such films as 'Baahubali,' 'Chatrapati,' 'Mirchi,' and others.

Prabhas' colorful journey is celebrated by his admirers 20 years after the actor first appeared in front of the camera.

Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut's 'Adi Purush' and Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' while he has upcoming many projects in his portfolio.

In the comedy directed by Maruthi, Prabhas will portray a cool character. He also has the movie 'Spirit', which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier made the movie 'Arjun Reddy'.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Prabhas Telugu Actor Prabhas Actor Prabhas 20 Years Of Prabhas Baahubali Raadhe Shyam Project K Adi Purush Salaar Spirit Entertainment Industry Prabhas Upcoming Movies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL