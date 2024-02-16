'Ishq Vishk Rebound': Pashmina Roshan-Rohit Saraf Starrer Gets A Release Date

The release date of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' was announced today with a video. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan. The rom-com also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naina Grewal. The rebound instalment is coming after 21 years of 'Ishq Vishk', starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' will hit the screens on June 28, 2024.
Sharing the release date on his Instagram handle, Rohit Saraf wrote, "Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theatres on 28th June (sic)."
In the video, a voiceover which is supposedly of Rohit says, ''Ek perfect rom-com ke liye kya chahiye? Par pyaar of course, thodi si dosti, thoda sa drama aur bohot sara confusion. Confusion thoda zyada nahi ho gaya?'' Then the title song of 'Ishq Vishk' is played in the background.
The new-age rom-com is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani and directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari.
Earlier, in an interview with News18, Rohit Saraf shared his excitement on the sequel. He said, "I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise which is common''.
"I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy,'' added the 'Mismatched' actor.
Shahid-Amrita starrer 'Ishq Vishk' was a blockbuster in 2003. From the songs to the dialogues, everything about the movie is still fresh in our memories. Let's see if the new cast will be able to do justice to the sequel or not.