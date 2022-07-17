Indian-Origin Comedian Paul Chowdhry Was Attacked By Thugs In London

English comedian of Indian origin Paul Chowdhry said he was attacked in central London while still in his car.

According to mirror.co.uk, the 47-year-old London-born comedian, who is of Indian Punjabi Sikh descent, posted on his social media pages a couple of messages he received from someone who said they saw him being attacked by thugs on Friday.

The comic, whose real name is Tajpaul Singh Chowdhry, said he was on New Oxford Street in the capital when the incident happened.

Chowdhry then captioned these messages to confirm that he had been the victim of an attack. He wrote: " I was attacked in my car yesterday in London; I'm fine and will update you as I can."

Fans of the comedian shared their concerns and sent him well wishes, with Loose Women star Judi Love commenting: "Omg hope your okay hun xxx"

This is not the first time that the comic has said that he has been attacked and has previously detailed the prejudice his father faced in the 1980s and how he was subjected to racially motivated violence, which he has also experienced.

Chowdhry told Gaby Roslin on her podcast that his dad had been attacked with a knife during one serious incident, reports mirror.co.uk. He said: "He took quite a few stitches to the face. There was a knife attack, the people were never caught. But he got on with it, he never held grudges."

Chowdhry then added that he had experienced similar violence. He said: "I've been attacked, lots of stuff has happened to me, but you can't let it affect you. You know it's a part of human nature, some of the darker sides."

Chowdhry started his stand-up career in 1998 and hosted the comedy series 'Stand Up for the Week'. He was the first British to perform at the Caribbean Comedy Festival in Trinidad in 2003.

In 2017, he was a guest stand-up performer in 'The Russell Howard Hour' and sold out the 10,000-seater Wembley Arena, becoming the first British Asian stand-up comic. In 2020, Chowdhry appeared in the television drama series 'Devils'.

