Art & Entertainment

Ileana D’Cruz Is Working On 'Self-Love’ With Her ‘Best Man’

Actress and new mother Ileana D’Cruz spoke about self-love and shared that she is working on it with her partner Michael Dolan, whom she tagged the “best man ever.”

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress and new mother Ileana D’Cruz spoke about self-love and shared that she is working on it with her partner Michael Dolan, whom she tagged the “best man ever.”

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a page from 'How to stop breaking your own heart'. It said about being mistreated, self-worth, toxic situations and also stated that “if we don’t love ourselves, we’re going to end up around people who don’t love us either.”

Ileana%20D%27Cruz%20Story
Ileana D'Cruz Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She captioned the note: “This. Working on self-love now with the best man ever @dolemite123 (heart emoji).”

Ileana married Dolan in May 2023. The two welcomed their firstborn, a son, in August 2023. The actress announced on social media the arrival of her son, whom she has named Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Advertisement

Ileana will be seen on the big screen in the upcoming romantic comedy 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. It also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who is making her debut, the film is set to release on April 19.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer
  2. Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Illness: Full Details Inside!
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Sets The Stage With Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dancing- First Poster And Trailer Release Date Revealed
  4. Sunny Leone Opens Up On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5', Current Dating Scenario And Future Projects
  5. IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad; DMK Moves Madras HC Questioning New EVM Design
  7. How India Has Voted Over The Years: Examining Voter Trends In General Elections
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Second Hat-Trick In Four Days As Al Nassr Decimate Abha