Hollywood

Jamie Foxx Commits To Healthy Lifestyle, Removes Bad Influences From His Circle

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has made radical changes to his lifestyle as he is determined to put his "party animal" days behind him after experiencing a health scare last year.

Instagram
Jamie Foxx Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Oscar-winning actor is said to be a changed man, having overhauled his life and revamped his friend list to make sure he stays healthy, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 56-year-old was hospitalised in April 2023 after suffering an undisclosed illness while working on 'Back in Action' in Atlanta, Georgia.

The following month, Jamie thanked his fans for "all the love," admitting he felt "blessed" to still be here. He is now back at work, and in March, he seemed to be on top of the world as he accepted an award from the African American Film Critics Association.

An insider has now told Radar Online that Jamie is focusing all his energy on staying healthy.

The source said: "Jamie has a long history of being a major party animal, but he's ready to put those days behind him."

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the source added, Jamie knows he "needs to get healthy once and for all," so he has cleaned up his diet and removed "bad influences" from his circle of friends.

The insider said: "He was so out of control after his Oscar for Ray that his Hollywood friends had to step in. He cleaned up his act, but by no means did he go totally cold turkey - and over the years, it took a toll. He now realises he needs to get healthy once and for all. He's booted the bad influences from his circle and really cleaned up his diet."

Furthermore, the source said Jamie is now focusing on eating foods that will "nourish his body" and has even started doing meditation as part of his revamped lifestyle.

