Hollywood

Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards

Father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy have teamed up to host the Emmy Awards 2024.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy to host Emmy Awards 2024
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy have teamed up to host Emmy Awards 2024. For the unversed, they were the first father-son duo to win Emmys in 2020, for the sixth and final season of their critically acclaimed comedy show 'Schitt’s Creek'.

On Friday, August 16, ABC and the Television Academy, the organization that present the prestigious awards, announced that the Levys would host the 76th Emmy Awards. They will be the first-ever father-son duo to host the ceremony. Emmy Awards, which honours and celebrates the best of television, is scheduled to take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles.

ABC shared the news of the Levys hosting the award ceremony with the caption, ''This #Emmys host news is simply the best! Can’t wait to see Eugene Levy & @instadanjlevy make history as co-hosts of the #EmmyAwards Sept 15 on ABC and next day on Hulu (sic)''.

'Shogun', 'The Bear' - IMDb
2024 Emmy Awards: 'Shogun', 'The Bear' Lead The Race With 25 And 23 Nominations

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Eugene Levy and Dan said in a statement, “For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough'' and added that they are ''thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.''

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a statement that the Levys' “comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honouring this year’s best and brightest.”

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego, in a statement said that the organization was “thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts.” He also said that he can't wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all.

Anthony Anderson hosted last year’s Emmy Awards. 'The Bear' and 'Succession' triumphed with six major wins each, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series, respectively.

In 2020, Eugene and Dan swept the comedy categories at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Both bagged awards for Outstanding Comedy Series as producers; for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively.

