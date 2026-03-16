Conan O'Brien Oscars Monologue Highlights 'Frightening Times', Ribs Timothée Chalamet

However, O' Brien concluded the monologue on a more sober note, highlighting the international import of the awards. “Everyone watching right now, around the world, is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times,” he said. "It’s at moments like these that I believe The Oscars are particularly resonant. 31 countries across six continents are represented this evening. And every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty. We pay tribute tonight not just to film but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and that rarest of qualities today, optimism. So let us, please, celebrate not because we think all is well but because we work and hope for better in the days ahead.”