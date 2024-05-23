Hollywood

Cate Blanchett Gets Trolled After Describing Herself As ‘Middle Class’ At Cannes

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett is getting mocked for calling herself “middle class” despite her estimated $95 million fortune.

Cate Blanchett Photo: Instagram
The Oscar-winning actress made this statement during a United Nations press conference at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about her experience as a UN goodwill ambassador and giving refugee filmmakers a platform, she said: “I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world.”

Blanchett has been a long-standing activist for humanitarian causes, and she stressed how “utterly grateful” she was for the experience and encouraged others with a platform to create a “dialogue with these people”.

She added: “I’ve met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspectives.”

However, this did not go down well with netizens, who immediately started to troll her over the “middle class” claim on social media, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

One said: “You think you’re middle class, Cate Blanchett?”

“I love Cate Blanchett, but in what world is she ‘middle class’, she’s been in two major franchises and is worth an estimated $90 million,” said another.

A user said: “Under no circumstances is a net worth of $95 million middle class!!!”

There were some who defended the actress, saying she may have meant she was “middle class” compared to billionaire showbiz figures.

