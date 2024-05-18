Hollywood

‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’: Cher, Pink, Donna Mills Make The LA Premiere A Night To Remember For The Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz, music and fashion came down for the premiere of ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’ at the Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles.

Pink And Cher Photo: Chris Pizzello
The who’s who of the world of showbiz, music and fashion came down for the premiere of ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’ at the Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles. It was a start-studded affair with some of the biggest names showing their presence. Cher, Pink, Donna Mills, Dita Von Teese, Vicki Lawrence and many others were present at the movie premiere.

The documentary is on the life of the ace fashion designer Bob Mackie. It has already started creating a big buzz on social media and is starting to become the talk of town. Here are a few glimpses from the documentary premiere:

1. Cher And Jesse Jo Stark

Cher And Jesse Jo Stark
Cher And Jesse Jo Stark Photo: Chris Pizzello
Cher, right, poses with singer Jesse Jo Stark at the premiere of the documentary film ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion,’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

2. Pink

Pink
Pink Photo: Chris Pizzello
Pink poses at the premiere of the documentary film ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion,’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

3. Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie
Bob Mackie Photo: Chris Pizzello
Fashion designer Bob Mackie, right, subject of the documentary film ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion,’ poses with Cher at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

4. Pink And Cher

Pink And Cher
Pink And Cher Photo: Chris Pizzello
Pink, left, and Cher pose together at the premiere of the documentary film ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

5. Vicki Lawrence

Vicki Lawrence
Vicki Lawrence Photo: Chris Pizzello
Vicki Lawrence poses at the premiere of the documentary film ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

6. Donna Mills

Donna Mills
Donna Mills Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Donna Mills poses at the premiere of the documentary film ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

7. Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett Photo: Chris Pizzello
Carol Burnett waves to photographers as she arrives at the premiere of the documentary film ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion,’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

8. Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese Photo: Chris Pizzello
Burlesque actor Dita Von Teese poses at the premiere of the documentary film ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

