Here’s What Kiara Advani Has To Say About Reuniting With Husband Sidharth Malhotra After ‘Shershaah’

Kiara Advani has been grabbing the headlines lately for her Cannes 2024 debut, and she marked her presence at the Women In Cinema Gala. At the event, the actress talked about actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra, and mentioned that she would say yes to a project with him if it appealed to her.
Stating how their fans want them to collaborate again following their 2021 film, ‘Shershaah’, Kiara said, “I feel like Shershaah gave us a lot of love as a couple. So there’s a certain excitement, and people want to see us together... I’ve never really thought of it like, ‘As a couple, how does this work?’ I think we’re individual people first and actors first so that’s how we would go about looking for something. But yeah, we would love to work together, but it has to excite us equally."
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023. They featured together in the Karan Johar-backed film, ‘Shershaah’, which was the biopic of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. While the actor played Vikram Batra, Kiara was seen as his fiancée Dimple.
Coming back to Cannes, the actress was honoured at the Women In Cinema Gala during the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, and was among one of the six females to be felicitated. The event was hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe on Saturday. Joining her were Saudi Arabian singer-actor Aseel Omran, Saudi Arabian actor Adhwa Fahad, Senegalese director-screenwriter Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Thai actor-model Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, and Egyptian actor-model Salma Abu Deif.
Work wise, Kiara has ‘Don 3’ and ‘War 2’ in the pipeline.