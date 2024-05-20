Kiara Advani Returns From Cannes To Cast Her Vote; Asks Paps, 'Aapne Vote Kiya?'-Watch Video

Kiara Advani was honoured at the Women In Cinema Gala, which was hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe on Saturday, May 18. For the event, the diva donned an off-shoulder pink and black gown with a bow on the back and black lace gloves. She tied her hair in a high bun and for the jewellery, she opted for an ornate neckpiece and a ring. The actress turned heads with this stunning look of her.