Kiara Advani Returns From Cannes To Cast Her Vote; Asks Paps, 'Aapne Vote Kiya?'-Watch Video

Today, Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport upon her return from the Cannes Film Festival.

Kiara Advani returns to Mumbai after her Cannes 2024 debut
Actress Kiara Advani who left everyone in awe with her impeccable style at the Cannes Film Festival, is finally back in India. Today, May 20, the diva was spotted at the Mumbai airport. For the unversed, Kiara attended the prestigious Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes 2024.

For her airport look, Kiara wore a white crop top with a navy blue jacket over her shoulders, and wide-leg denims. She completed her look with a pair of stylish shades and carried a handbag.

In a video shared by paps on social media, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actress was seen making her way towards her car. She also had a candid conversation with the paps. She wished them “Good Morning” and also asked them if they cast their vote.

Kiara asked, “Vote diya (Did you cast your vote)?” When the paps asked her if she was not going to cast her vote, she replied, “Abhi karungi (I’ll go now)”.

She gave a smile and also posed for the cameras before getting inside her car.

Watch the video here.

Kiara Advani was honoured at the Women In Cinema Gala, which was hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe on Saturday, May 18. For the event, the diva donned an off-shoulder pink and black gown with a bow on the back and black lace gloves. She tied her hair in a high bun and for the jewellery, she opted for an ornate neckpiece and a ring. The actress turned heads with this stunning look of her.

Kiara Advani at the Women In Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes 2024
Kiara Advani at the Women In Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes 2024
Before her appearance at the event, she attended the Red Sea Film Festival in an orange bodycon outfit.

While talking at the prestigious film festival, Kiara said, “It is going to be a decade in my career now. I think this comes at a very special moment as well. And I am truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and being honored by the Red Sea Film Foundation. It is such a humbling experience.”

Kiara Advani who made her debut at Cannes 2024, dropped her first look from the festival on Friday night. She was in an ivory crepe-back satin dress with thigh-high slit.

Kiara Advani makes her Cannes 2024 debut
Kiara Advani makes her Cannes 2024 debut
On the professional front, Kiara will be seen in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. It is directed by S Shankar. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh.

