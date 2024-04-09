Art & Entertainment

Harvard Names Avantika Vandanapu South Asian Person Of The Year: 'Journey Has Just Begun

Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu, who is known for her role in 'Mean Girls', has been honoured with the "South Asian Person of the Year" award by Harvard University and said that her “journey has just begun”.

Advertisement

Sareeing.com
Avantika Vandanapu Photo: Sareeing.com
info_icon

Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu, who is known for her role in 'Mean Girls', has been honoured with the "South Asian Person of the Year" award by Harvard University and said that her “journey has just begun”.

Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu, who is known for her role in 'Mean Girls', has been honoured with the "South Asian Person of the Year" award by Harvard University and said that her “journey has just begun”.

The actress was recognised for her outstanding achievements and significant impact in both the international and Indian entertainment industries.

Vandanapu said: "Being honoured by such a prestigious institution as Harvard University is truly humbling and incredibly motivating. This award not only acknowledges my efforts but also underscores the significance of narratives transcending borders and the crucial role of Indian representation in global media.”

Advertisement

She was one of the key leads in the new adaptation of 'Mean Girls'. She then made her debut in the Indian OTT series 'Big Girls Don’t Cry'.

The actress, who was born to an Indian, Telugu-speaking family and made her mark in several Hollywood projects, including ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Spin’, and ‘Senior Years’, among others, is thankful for the unwavering support and affection she has received from audiences, both at home and abroad.

The actress added: “It propels me to delve into stories that challenge stereotypes, embrace diversity, and forge deep connections with people. My journey is just beginning, and this recognition ignites my determination to continue contributing positively through my work.”

Advertisement

“I am eager for the future and aspire to pave the way for more Indian voices to resonate and thrive on the global platform."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Announced For Maha; CEC Rajiv Kumar Gets Z+ Security Cover
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him