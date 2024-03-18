Gurdas Maan Visits Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents After They Welcomed A Son, Says They 'Have Found Solace'

Punjab and the entire entertainment industry are filled with joy as the parents of the late singer-actor-politician Sidhu Moose Wala have welcomed a baby boy. The birth of Sardar Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur’s second son is being believed as Sidhu Moose Wala’s reincarnation. Well wishes are being poured on the family from all spheres.
To extend his congratulations in-person to the new parents, popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan went to their residence. The birth of the baby comes nearly two years after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in 2022.
Talking to the media regarding the birth of the newborn baby, Gurdas Maan expressed that the greatest happiness lies with the parents, who have welcomed a bundle of joy into their lives and a new purpose to live.
“Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents have found solace in this child to carry on. I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu’s fans are also very happy today,” Maan shared.
When asked if he had the opportunity to meet the baby and the mother, Maan, with a broad smile on his face, let the media know that he met Charan Kaur and embraced her tightly in a warm hug.
Additionally, the singer reflected on the remarkable nature of Charan Kaur’s pregnancy, noting the fact that while scientifically, in vitro fertilization (IVF) success rates are typically limited to when a woman is 50, she gave birth at the age of 58. He described it as a natural miracle and God’s work and blessing.
For those unfamiliar, on Sunday, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, took to Facebook to announce that he and his wife have welcomed their second son, which took social media by storm.