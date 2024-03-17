Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Welcome A Baby Boy, Father Balkaur Singh Shares Pic With The Newborn

Late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy recently. Sidhu's father shared the news of the arrival of their son and also shared a pic. In the pic, Balkaur was seen in a blue shirt and denims. He was seen holding the infant in his arms. In the picture, there was also a photo frame of Sidhu in the background. A cake was also kept on a table near him.
Sharing the pic, Balkaur captioned the post in Punjabi, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and I'm thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love (folded hands emoji)."
It was last week, when Balkaur opened up about his wife's pregnancy reports that were doing rounds the social media. He took to his official Facebook account, and wrote a post in Punjabi, which read, "We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumours going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all."
In Februay, their family sources confirmed Charan Kaur's pregnancy to Tribune. Sources said that Charan Kaur, underwent IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment and was successful in conceiving a baby, which was due in March. The reports also stated that Charan's pregnancy was confirmed by Sidhu Moose Wala's uncle Chamkaur Singh.
For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car in broad daylight at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, Punjab on May 29, 2022. He was just 28. A day later, Goldy Brar, member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, admitted in a Facebook post that he planned the murder of Sidhu to avenge the murder of another gangster. Police later declared Brar, the mastermind behind Moose Wala's murder.