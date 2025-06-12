FWICE Requests CBFC Not To Grant Certificate To Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3; Here's Why

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Punjabi film, Sardaar Ji 3, as the film reportedly stars several Pakistani artistes, as per a report in PTI.
There have been reports that Sardaar Ji 3 features Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Daniel Khawar, Saleem Albela and Nasir Chinyoti. So, that's why the organisation has urged the censor board not to grant certificate to prevent its theatrical release across India on June 27.
FWICE requests CBFC to deny certification to Sardaar Ji 3
FWICE issued a letter to CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, where it requested the censor board to not grant a certificate to the film.
The letter read: "In light of recent directives issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry), prohibiting Pakistani-origin content and collaboration with Pakistani artistes in Indian productions, and the parallel stance adopted by FWICE, we urge CBFC to align with these directives and national interest considerations before proceeding with certification."
"We appreciate CBFC's impartial and rigorous certification process and trust that you will give due consideration to this request," it stated further.
Are Pakistani artistes part of Sardaar Ji 3?
Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared a few behind-the-scenes moments from his movie, which gave rise to speculations that one of the women in the pictures is Hania and the T-shirt worn by the actor seemingly had Hania’s face printed on it.
Later, taking to his Instagram Story, Dosanjh showed the actual design of his T-shirt, which didn't have Hania's face printed on it, but Oscar- winning actress Michelle Yeoh of Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Earlier, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal release was also banned in India. It was supposed to hit theatres on May 9.