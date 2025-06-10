Detective Sherdil Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Promises To Be A Blend Of Mystery And Dark Comedy

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Detective Sherdil is one of the much-anticipated movies. The trailer was unveiled on Tuesday, June 10. The dark comedy is directed by Ravi Chhabriya, and Diljit will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in it. Detective Sherdil is a blend of mystery and wit.
Set in Budapest, Detective Sherdil revolves around the mysterious murder of billionaire Pankaj Bhatti (played by Boman Irani). Diljit Dosanjh plays Detective Sherdil, who along with Natasha (Diana Penty), tries to unravel the truth. The investigation soon turns into a complicated web of family secrets, mysteries and betrayal.
There are lots of turns and twists in the plot and Diljit who plays an intelligent investigator will make it worth watching.
Watch Detective Sherdil trailer here.
Detective Sherdil has been written by Sagar Bajaj, Ravi Chhabriya and Ali Abbas Zafar, and it marks Ali's second collaboration with Diljit after Jogi.
Apart from Diljit, Diana and Boman Irani, the whodunnit also stars Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Vyas, and Banita Sandhu, in significant roles.
Detective Sherdil will premiere on Zee 5 on June 20, 2025.