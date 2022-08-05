Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Erika Packard Goes Topless For Photoshoot, Says 'Out Here Giving Ranveer Company'

Erika Packard, who rose to fame with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, has posed topless in one of her recent photoshoots. 

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 5:58 pm

Actress Erika Packard, who rose to fame on television with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, participated in the show with Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair and several others. However, she was the first contestant to be eliminated from host Rohit Shetty's show. 

Now months after her exit from the show, Erika is again back in the limelight as she has posed topless during a photoshoot. In the post shared on her Instagram, she has said that she is inspired by none other than Ranveer Singh, who recently posed nude for an international magazine.

She captioned the post as, "Out here giving Ranveer company. But you can't see my bums (sic)." Expectedly, the photo has gone viral on social media. 

Coming back to Ranveer, while he had received flak on social media for his nude pictures, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has invited the actor to pose nude yet again for one of their campaigns. "We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline “All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan”? I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal," the content of the letter from PETA read.

Meanwhile, after getting evicted from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, Erika Packard had told The Times Of India, "I wish I would have been more calm and patient. There were many cameras around and I am not used to it.”

Well, Erika certainly knows how to keep her fans hooked and her latest pictures are proof!

