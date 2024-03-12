Eric Carmen, Frontman Of Pop Band Raspberries And ‘All By Myself’ Singer, Passes Away at 74

The news of his death was, however, shared by Carmen’s wife Amy on his official website. She wrote, “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen,” adding, “Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss.”