Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Emily Blunt To Headline Criminal-Conspiracy Film 'Pain Hustlers'

Emily Blunt’s ‘Pain Hustlers’ is described as a hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream.

Emily Blunt To Headline Criminal-Conspiracy Film 'Pain Hustlers'
Emily Blunt Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 3:59 pm

Hollywood star Emily Blunt will play the lead role in ‘Pain Hustlers’, a criminal-conspiracy film to be directed by David Yates.

Yates, known for directing four films in the ‘Harry Potter’ series and the first three films of its prequel series ‘Fantastic Beasts’, will helm the new movie, which has a script by writer Wells Tower.

‘Pain Hustlers’ is said to be in the same vein as Adam McKay's ‘The Big Short’, David O Russell's ‘American Hustle’ and Martin Scorsese-directed ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’.

It is described as a hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream.

Related stories

Locations From 'Emily In Paris' Which Will Fuel Your Wanderlust

Masaba Goes Global As Her Label Takes Centre Stage In The International Show ‘Emily In Paris’

After Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit Against Disney, Are Emma Stone And Emily Blunt Next?

"Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences," the official plotline read.

The film, which will start production in August this year, is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures.

Blunt most recently starred in ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘A Quiet Place 2’. The actor will be next seen in Christopher Nolan’s directorial ‘Oppenheimer’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Film Actress Actor/Actress Film Actor Emily Blunt Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter's Ban Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter's Ban Of Donald Trump

Waterworld! Rising Seas Pose A Threat To Millions Living Along India’s Coastline

Waterworld! Rising Seas Pose A Threat To Millions Living Along India’s Coastline