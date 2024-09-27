Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency has been mired into controversies ever since the release of its trailer. It has ignited intense discussions on social media over the alleged misinterpretation of the Sikh community and twisting historical events and facts. The controversies have delayed the release of the film, which was supposed to hit the theatres on September 6.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Thursday (September 26), told the Bombay High Court that Emergency will get a theatrical release if suggested cuts are made.
What are the changes recommended by the censor board?
As per reports, the censor board has suggested a total of 13 changes to Ranaut's directorial including 6 insertions, 4 exclusions, and 3 modifications.
The committee said that Emergency had "scenes depicting political violence and unrest, along with mild references to atrocities against women". It has said that the film is suitable for watching with parental guidance for children under 12 years of age.
Here the changes suggested
The CBFC has requested the makers to put up a disclaimer stating that the film is "inspired by true events" and is a "dramatic transformation".
It has asked to remove words like 'Sant' and 'Bhindranwale' from a certain dialogue between Sanjay Gandhi and Giani Zail Singh.
The board has also suggested the deletion in a dialogue between the former PM Indira Gandhi and the Indian Army top brass.
The committee also asked the makers to remove a phrase wherein Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale is being praised.
The makers have also been asked to remove the visuals and dialogues that show the targeting of non-Sikhs.
The producers are also asked to delete a dialogue referring to 'Khalistan' and tone down some scenes where Sikhs are depicted.
The board even suggested the makers to insert static texts to show it is "real footage" wherever it is used in the film.
It has also asked the makers to submit documentary proof of all the stats, statements and references mentioned in the film.
Emergency's co-producer Zee Entertainment Limited alleged that the board "illegally" and "arbitrarily" withheld certification for the film. The production house have sought time to decide on whether the recommended cuts can be made or not.
Recently, Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the role of PM Indira Gandhi, said in an interview that she wouldn't omit any parts of her film and is determined to release it as it has been made.
Why did Sikhs call for ban of Emergency?
After the release of Emergency trailer, several Sikh organisations across India, including in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, and other states, called for a ban on the film. They claimed that the film misrepresents their community and figures and distorts historical facts. They approached the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, demanding a ban on the film's screening.