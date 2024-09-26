Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC

Kangana Ranaut-led Emergency seems to wait longer for a theatrical release. After several postponements, the political drama was supposed to hit the theatres on September 6, 2024. However, the release was stalled because of the makers' battle with the censor board over the certificate.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday, September 26, told the Bombay High Court that Emergency will get the certificate if the makers make required cuts as suggested by the Revising Committee, The Hindu reported.
A Division Bench of Justices B.P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla asked the CBFC representative, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, to give them some good news. To which Mr. Chandrachud said, “CBFC’s revising committee has suggested certain cuts in the film. If the same are made, the film can be released.”
Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, who appeared for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, appealed to the Bench to adjourn the hearing to decide whether the cuts can be made or not, based on the suggestions of the CBFC’s revising committee.
The Bench adjourned the matter. The next hearing will be on Monday, September 30, 2024.
Last week, the Bombay High Court directed the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to decide by September 25, whether they want to release the film or not.
Justice Colabawalla also said that ''creative freedom and the freedom of expression cannot be curtailed and the Censor Board cannot refuse to certify the film based on an apprehension of a law and order problem.”
Giving a deadline, the bench said, “You must decide by September 25 whether you want to release the film or not. We will appreciate the stand of the CBFC whatever it is. We will decide the issue even if you say that the film should not be released.''
The court remarks came after Abhinav Chandrachud, who appeared on behalf of CBFC, told that the censor board is reviewing representations. “There are some scenes in the movie wherein a person, a polarising figure of particular religious persuasion is cutting a deal with political parties. We have to see whether this is factually accurate,” Chandrachud said.
Emergency is based on the 1975 emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi- played by Kangana Ranaut. It landed into controversy post the release of the trailer.
Several Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and distorting historical facts.