Ed Sheeran Sings Bhangra Remix Of ‘Shape Of You’, Narrates Shah Rukh Khan Dialogue In 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Pose

The makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS) on Wednesday shared the new promo of the show, featuring the Grammy-winning pop star Ed Sheeran.

Instagram
Ed Sheeran On 'TGIKS' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The celebrity talk show is hosted by stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma.

The promo begins with Kapil saying, “Please welcome the man, who has sold more than 150 million records…Ed Sheeran.”

Krushna Abhishek continues, saying, “These people say that there’s no ‘Ad’ on Netflix, guess what, Ed Sheeran has come.”

Kapil further says to Ed: “You’re younger than me in age. But I am younger than you in English.”

The global pop icon goes desi, and sings a Bhangra remix of his famous track ‘Shape of You’.

The video further shows a girl from the audience shouting, “I love you Ed”, to which Ed replies: “Love you too”.

Kapil then says, “I am watching your videos. You went to Shahrukh Khan’s house. You met him, wow.”

Ed then tries to speak SRK’s iconic dialogue in Hindi “Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain”, from the 1995 musical romantic drama ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) starring SRK and Kajol.

Ed wins the heart as he poses in SRK’s signature DDLJ pose.

The four-time Grammy winner then sings a random Hindi and Bhojpuri song for Sunil Grover which he created on the stage: “aayo aayo Lakhanpal nu janamdin aayo.”

Sunil, who is dressed as a rockstar, says to Ed, “We have a program in Rajasthan, so you’re hired.”

The video ends with Kapil saying, “He has specially come to meet me”. To which Ed replies in Hindi, “nahi nahi… mere show hai Mumbai me”.

The post is captioned as: “The perfect collaboration doesn’t exis…”

The episode will air on Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.

