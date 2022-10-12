Did You Know? Aayush Sharma Built His Body For ‘AS03’ In Just 17 Days

Aayush Sharma recently created a storm on social media with the announcement teaser of his upcoming film ‘AS03’. Sharma announced his project with the South Indian trend of untitled reveals. Now, adding further to the excitement for the mytho modern action adventure, Sharma has shared the BTS video unveiling the process of shooting for the teaser. The video has been going viral all over social media.

The actor shared the BTS saying, "BTS of #ASO3 .. a big shout out too my coach @rajendradhole for getting me ready for this in just 17 days. Spending countless hours on making sure my training modules and diet are in check to achieve it in the given time."

From pumping up before shot to look ripped, setting hair and make up to performing the action stunts, the BTS offers an insight into everything that went down in the shoot for the spectacular teaser.

Offering an insight into the fierce, raw and rustic world of the jungle, ‘AS03’ signifies the good over evil, with subtle references to Ramayana.

Earlier, Aayush Sharma had also announced yet another film with an intriguing still. After the success of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, Sharma was also supposed to work with brother-in-law Salman Khan again in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. However, a few months after the announcement, it was reported that he quit the project.

Talking of ‘AS03’, the film is being helmed by the director duo Fire and Ice - Ravi Verma and Imran Sardhariya.