Dhanush Unveils First Look Poster Of His Second Directorial 'D50'; Movie Officially Called 'Raayan'

Dhanush is on a roll. While the actor is still basking under the success of ‘Captain Miller,’ he has announced his 50th film. It was tentatively titled ‘D50’. The actor has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming movie. Officially titled ‘Raayan’, the poster has left the audience amazed.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Dhanush shared a series of posters of ‘Raayan.’ The poster shows wearing a dirty apron over a white shirt. He is standing before what looks like a food truck. His hair is cut short and he looks mysterious in a buzz cut. Sharing the posters, the actor wrote, “RAAYAN #D50 @sunpictures @arrahman."
Take a look at the posters of ‘Raayan’ here.
Dhanush’s tweet has fetched over 14K likes and 131K views in an hour. Reacting to the announcement, one fan wrote, “dhanush na going to save cinema once again.” A second fan said, “D50 is Raayan Can't Wait.” A third fan commented, “Getting 'Pudhupettai' vibe.”
The film will mark Dhanush’s return to direction. Directed by Dhanush, ‘Raayan’ stars SJ Suryah, Dhanush, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali and Sundeep Kishan in important roles. The music is composed by AR Rahman. According to reports, the film is currently in post-production. The exact release date of the movie is yet to be announced. However, the poster makes it evident that this pan-India film will release in 2024.
Apart from this, the actor is also directing his third film - 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' – which has young actors. The movie will see Pavishm Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Warrier, and Mathew Thomas in lead roles. Additionally, he is also working with Sekhar Kammula for a film with Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has 'Tere Ishk Mein' with Anand L Rai in the pipeline.