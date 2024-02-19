Dhanush Unveils First Look Poster Of His Second Directorial 'D50'; Movie Officially Called 'Raayan'

The film will mark Dhanush’s return to direction. Directed by Dhanush, ‘Raayan’ stars SJ Suryah, Dhanush, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali and Sundeep Kishan in important roles. The music is composed by AR Rahman. According to reports, the film is currently in post-production. The exact release date of the movie is yet to be announced. However, the poster makes it evident that this pan-India film will release in 2024.