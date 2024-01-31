Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula's Film 'DNS' Shoot Permission Revoked By Tirupati Police For THIS Reason

It is also reported that the shoot was supposed to take place in front of the Govindaraja Swamy Temple. The production unit of the film had hired bouncers for crowd management. The bouncers hurriedly ushered the devotees who had come to pay their visit to the holy site. Additionally, many devotees had also gathered to see Dhanush which, again, caused a traffic jam. Videos from Tirupati have gone viral. People complained about the lack of effective management by the crew and the police.