Earlier this month, it was reported that Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna are working with Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula. They had kickstarted the shoot of the film with a pooja in Hyderabad. Tentatively titled ‘#DNS’, the film was scheduled to have a shoot in Tirupati. However, a recent report reveals that the Tirupati police have cancelled the permission that they had given to the makers.
Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula's Film 'DNS' Shoot Permission Revoked By Tirupati Police For THIS Reason
The shoot of Sekhar Kammula's film with Dhanush has been cancelled in Tirupati. The police has revoked the permission which they had granted earlier.
After the pooja ceremony, the shoot was supposed to take place in Tirupati. However, a recent report by News18 reveals that there is a change in plans. The film had started shooting in the Albiri area on the foothills of Tirupati Hill. As a result of this shoot, vehicles and buses were diverted to a narrower lane on the Hare Rama Hare Krishna Road. This caused a massive disruption of traffic in Tirupati. Some reports mention that the traffic jam was two kilometres long.
Advertisement
It is also reported that the shoot was supposed to take place in front of the Govindaraja Swamy Temple. The production unit of the film had hired bouncers for crowd management. The bouncers hurriedly ushered the devotees who had come to pay their visit to the holy site. Additionally, many devotees had also gathered to see Dhanush which, again, caused a traffic jam. Videos from Tirupati have gone viral. People complained about the lack of effective management by the crew and the police.
Advertisement
A formal complaint was lodged against the crew of the movie. The Tirupati Police took cognizance and cancelled the permission which they had granted to the crew.
Advertisement
Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna are currently basking in the success of ‘Captain Miller’ and ‘Animal’ respectively. This film will mark Sekhar Kammula’s debut in Telugu films.