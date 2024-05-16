Art & Entertainment

Centred Around Underage Marriages, 'Tale of Rising Rani’ Presented At Cannes Marketplace

The Indian film ‘Tale of Rising Rani’ had its showcase on the third day of the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The film was screened at Palais G in the Cannes marketplace in the French Riviera at 1:30 p.m. IST (10:00 a.m. local time).

Poster for the Film Tale of Rising Rani
Poster for the Film 'Tale of Rising Rani' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Tale of Rising Rani’, directed by Prakash Saini, is set in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and presents a true story of transformation of a young but resilient girl called Rani. It stars Stuti Agrawal, Anju Gaur, Anant Saraswat, and Anil Yadav.

Talking about the film, Prakash Saini said: "The film is a story of overcoming obstacles and challenging societal norms. Through the character of Rani, we explore themes of friendship, courage, and the pursuit of one's destiny. It's a narrative that I believe will resonate with audiences worldwide. My film is inspired by a true story that is why I feel compelled to tell this story.”

The film follows the life of Rani, whose dreams are curtailed by her conservative upbringing. Facing pressure from her father to wed post-school, she becomes intertwined with her friend Rinki’s plight, who is burdened by the village’s regressive customs. Resolute in her pursuit for autonomy, Rani sets out on a path of self-realisation and defiance, challenging the status quo.

“Presenting our work to an international audience at Cannes was a phenomenal chance to initiate dialogues on its central issues. The film’s unique plot and genuine depiction of a girl’s struggle against traditional norms struck a chord with many viewers”, Prakash added.

